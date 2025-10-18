mobile app bar

“I Don’t Believe He Had That Cache and Swagger”: Kyle Petty Reveals What Really Elevated Denny Hamlin’s Status to A Star

Jerry Bonkowski
Published

Denny Hamlin and Kyle Petty

Denny Hamlin (L) and Kyle Petty (R) | Image credit: Imagn

The key to success for most individuals in the business world is oftentimes just plain old versatility. The more different hats you can wear—and wear them with aplomb—the more successful you’re likely to become.

That perfectly describes Denny Hamlin. He was already a great race car driver, but once he became involved in other aspects of the sport to make himself more well-rounded as both a racer and an individual, he took his career and life to the next level.

Two words best describe Hamlin: Cache and swagger

Kyle Petty put it perfectly on this week’s “NASCAR Inside The Race”post-race show after this past Sunday’s win by Hamlin at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

“I think Denny became that [so versatile] being with Michael Jordan, being with 23XI [Racing, which he co-owns with Jordan], stepping to a different place, being on a podcast, being as vocal as he has become has elevated him above what his stats are and has enhanced what his stats are,” Petty said. “I don’t think if Denny had continued down the road that he was going that he was going to be the star or the superstar that we want to place him there.

“I think these are enhancements that allow him to be that guy. He was just a driver, just kicking butt and taking names, and he was going to get to 60 [wins], but I don’t believe he had that cache, that swagger that he has now that he has on his podcast, that he has because of Michael Jordan and 23XI that he has as an owner. I think he’s moved into a different realm in the last 10 or 12 races that he’s won.”

Of the active drivers, only two are ahead of Hamlin in the wins category: seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson has 83 wins (but has scaled back to only a handful of races the last few seasons) and Kyle Busch, who has 63 Cup wins—but hasn’t won a race since 2023—a winless streak of 90 races, the longest winning drought of Busch’s career.

“I do believe, honestly in all my heart and soul—and until somebody steps up and proves me wrong—that Denny Hamlin is going to be the last guy that plants his flag at 60 [wins].”

Petty doesn’t think Hamlin is done winning this season

But there’s a caveat to Petty’s statement. “I’m not so sure that 60 is going to be the number that he stops on because I think he’s got more wins left in him,” Petty said.

And indeed, Hamlin has three more races remaining this season to add to his 60-win total. His most successful season was in 2010, when he earned eight wins. He grabbed seven checkered flags in 2020 and six in 2019, as well as the six he has thus far in this season’s first 33 races.

With Talladega this Sunday, Martinsville next Sunday, and the Championship 4 title-winning finale just over two weeks from now in Phoenix, there’s a very good chance that Hamlin could add three more wins to his 2025 scorecard.

Even with all his success, Hamlin has yet to win his first Cup championship. But this season could finally be the time the Joe Gibbs Racing veteran achieves that goal. Petty doesn’t care if Hamlin ever wins a Cup crown—but KP means that in a good way, not a derogatory way.

“I don’t care whether he ever wins a championship,” Petty said of Hamlin. “Nobody ever talks about Junior Johnson and says, ‘Hey, he won all these races [50], but he never won a championship’ [although he earned 132 wins and six Cup championships as a team owner]. You talk about Junior Johnson as a driver and an owner, and that’s what we’re going to talk about Denny Hamlin as a driver and as an owner.”

It now remains to be seen if 2025 is the year Hamlin can finally add the championship trophy to his collection. With JGR and Toyota’s current form, and the No. 11 driver’s form, it will not be surprising if he manages to do so in a few weeks.

Post Edited By:Rahul Ahluwalia

About the author

Jerry Bonkowski

Jerry Bonkowski

x-icon

Jerry Bonkowski is a veteran sportswriter who has worked full-time for many of the top media outlets in the world, including USA Today (15 years), ESPN.com (4+ years), Yahoo Sports (4 1/2 years), NBCSports.com (8 years) and others. He has covered virtually every major professional and collegiate sport there is, including the Chicago Bulls' six NBA championships (including heavy focus on Michael Jordan), the Chicago Bears Super Bowl XX-winning season, the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs World Series championships, two of the Chicago Blackhawks' NHL titles, Tiger Woods' PGA Tour debut, as well as many years of beat coverage of the NFL, MLB, NHL and NBA for USA Today. But Jerry's most notable achievement has been covering motorsports, most notably NASCAR, IndyCar, NHRA drag racing and Formula One. He has had a passion for racing since he started going to watch drag races at the old U.S. 30 Dragstrip (otherwise known as "Where the Great Ones Run!") in Hobart, Indiana. Jerry has covered countless NASCAR, IndyCar and NHRA races and championship battles over the years. He's also the author of a book, "Trading Paint: 101 Great NASCAR Debates", published in 2010 (and he's hoping to soon get started on another book). Away from sports, Jerry was a fully sworn part-time police officer for 20 years, enjoys reading and music (especially "hair bands" from the 1980s and 1990s), as well as playing music on his electric keyboard, driving (fast, of course!), spending time with Cyndee his wife of nearly 40 years, the couple's three adult children and three grandchildren (with more to come!), and his three dogs -- including two German Shepherds and an Olde English Bulldog who thinks he's a German Shepherd.. Jerry still gets the same excitement of seeing his byline today as he did when he started in journalism as a 15-year-old high school student. He is looking forward to writing hundreds, if not thousands, of stories in the future for TheSportsRush.com, as well as interacting with readers.

