“I Don’t Wanna Go Where..”: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Avoids Playing Golf Because of This Reason

Golf as a sport has been enjoyed by both professional players and recreational enthusiasts for several decades at this point. On the surface, it is a highly competitive and challenging sport, especially at the professional level, but for most, it is also a popular leisure activity to hang out with friends.

In the world of NASCAR, we have people like Denny Hamlin and several others who often participate in this sport in a non-competitive capacity. Recently, while speaking on his podcast, former NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. discussed his interest in taking up golf, but with a specific condition.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. expresses his desire to try playing golf



A fan asked a question during the Ask Junior segment if he played golf and how good was he in that sport. Junior smiled and responded, “I don’t play golf. I do have a lot of, I do have a set of clubs. I have got a simulator at home and I play on, I swing on that every once in a while.”

“Not often but I still get out there and swing around at the simulator a little bit. I had a lot of fun with that when we first got it years ago, it’s been in my house for a while. I’ve been tempted though man.”

“I have been talking to Letarte and Rick Allen those guys about going with them. But I’m just trying to find the time. I don’t wanna go where it’s busy, a lot of people…”

He explained if someone is not skilled at golf and goes to a golf course, they may feel uncomfortable teeing off on the first green while others are waiting. Junior expressed a desire to avoid playing in front of a crowd and would prefer to practice in a more private setting. “I don’t want anybody watching me play golf,” he concluded.

Junior shares his take on the pickleball craze

Meanwhile, Junior also shared his thoughts on the pickleball craze, saying, “I will probably not do that. I’m not into it.” Despite his co-hosts asking him to try it, he kept responding with a no. So what is this “pickleball”?

Well, in a nutshell, it is a cross between tennis, badminton, and ping-pong. Sounds weird right? It has been picking up popularity through the years. It is often played on a court similar to the size of a badminton court, and a net that is two inches lower than Tennis. Players use paddles to hit a whiffle ball back and forth.

As per an article by Forbes, the sport was invented back in the ’60s by three neighbors who came up with the idea to prevent their kids from being bored during a rainy day. Since then, it has grown to a point where people actually pursue the game as a proper sport.