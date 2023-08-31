“I’m Conflicted on That One”: Joey Logano Has a Double-Edged Take On “Very, Very Violent” Ryan Preece Wreck

In last weekend’s race at Daytona International Speedway, NASCAR fans were witness to a rather violent wreck during the final part of the event. In a horrifying turn of events, Stewart Haas Racing driver, Ryan Preece, barrel rolled nearly a dozen times before coming to rest at the infield grass area. Soon after, safety workers got him out of the mangled car and then took him to the Halifax Health Medical Center for further evaluation.

Speaking about the wreck, fellow NASCAR driver and defending champion Joey Logano explained how he felt that the car only partially did its job in protecting its occupant. Further, Logano highlighted how the wreck may have showcased a potential flaw with the Next-Gen car’s aerodynamics.

Joey Logano talks about Ryan Preece’s wreck at Daytona

While speaking with Sirius XM NASCAR Radio, Logano mentioned, “You don’t really see how bad it was until I came around. I saw it on the big screen when I drove by. It was like, ‘Holy c**p.'”

Logano mentioned how he had never seen a car roll with such intensity in several years. But was relieved that Preece was able to walk away from that wreck. He then added, “So I guess I’m conflicted on that one because, on one hand of it, ‘I’m like, Wow, that’s great that the car held up and did all that and he’s okay to walk away. It’s awesome.'”

“On the other hand, it shouldn’t be happening… It shouldn’t catch wind like that and just blow up in the air that high too. I mean, that thing was like a kite. It was wicked high… It kind of bit into the grass and off it went more. Just yeah, violent, very, very violent… Like I said, on one hand, the car structurally did its job, but aerodynamically it did not, in my opinion.”

Preece vowed to return despite horror crash



Hours after he had been taken to the nearby hospital for further evaluation, the SHR driver shared a tweet sharing his well-being with the fans. In his social media message, Preece also mentioned that he looked forward to coming back.

“If you want to be a race car driver, you better be tough. Dammit. Fast @racechoice @FordPerformance Mustang. I’m coming back,” he posted on his social media handle.



However, at the moment, it isn’t sure if Preece will be racing at Darlington this weekend. Nonetheless, following his release from the hospital, it seems that Preece is in good health and would possibly get back into the car soon enough, if not this weekend, then perhaps the next.