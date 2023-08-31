HomeSearch

“I’m Conflicted on That One”: Joey Logano Has a Double-Edged Take On “Very, Very Violent” Ryan Preece Wreck

Srijan Mandal
|Published August 31, 2023

Joey Logano climbs into the no. 22 Ford for the final Nascar cup series practice, Saturday morning February 18, 2023 at Daytona International Speedway. Dtb Final Cup Practice 4

In last weekend’s race at Daytona International Speedway, NASCAR fans were witness to a rather violent wreck during the final part of the event. In a horrifying turn of events, Stewart Haas Racing driver, Ryan Preece, barrel rolled nearly a dozen times before coming to rest at the infield grass area. Soon after, safety workers got him out of the mangled car and then took him to the Halifax Health Medical Center for further evaluation.

Speaking about the wreck, fellow NASCAR driver and defending champion Joey Logano explained how he felt that the car only partially did its job in protecting its occupant. Further, Logano highlighted how the wreck may have showcased a potential flaw with the Next-Gen car’s aerodynamics.

Joey Logano talks about Ryan Preece’s wreck at Daytona

While speaking with Sirius XM NASCAR Radio, Logano mentioned, “You don’t really see how bad it was until I came around. I saw it on the big screen when I drove by. It was like, ‘Holy c**p.'”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SiriusXMNASCAR/status/1696870886488334361?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Logano mentioned how he had never seen a car roll with such intensity in several years. But was relieved that Preece was able to walk away from that wreck. He then added, “So I guess I’m conflicted on that one because, on one hand of it, ‘I’m like, Wow, that’s great that the car held up and did all that and he’s okay to walk away. It’s awesome.'”

“On the other hand, it shouldn’t be happening… It shouldn’t catch wind like that and just blow up in the air that high too. I mean, that thing was like a kite. It was wicked high… It kind of bit into the grass and off it went more. Just yeah, violent, very, very violent… Like I said, on one hand, the car structurally did its job, but aerodynamically it did not, in my opinion.”

Preece vowed to return despite horror crash

Hours after he had been taken to the nearby hospital for further evaluation, the SHR driver shared a tweet sharing his well-being with the fans. In his social media message, Preece also mentioned that he looked forward to coming back.

If you want to be a race car driver, you better be tough. Dammit. Fast @racechoice @FordPerformance Mustang. I’m coming back,” he posted on his social media handle.

However, at the moment, it isn’t sure if Preece will be racing at Darlington this weekend. Nonetheless, following his release from the hospital, it seems that Preece is in good health and would possibly get back into the car soon enough, if not this weekend, then perhaps the next.

Srijan Mandal is a Senior NASCAR journalist at The Sportsrush. Throughout his career, he has expertly crafted and contributed over a thousand articles to several prominent platforms. Notably, also on his own publication, Marble Chicane. Srijan's passion for racing was sparked at an early age, and over the years, it has only amplified. His interests are broad and encompass all types of motorsports, including but not limited to NASCAR, Formula 1, IndyCar, WRC, WEC, and IMSA. However, Srijan's relationship with racing isn't confined to his writing. He actively competes in professional open-wheel simulation racing, with 88 as his racing number. Though, mostly confined to GT Endurance classes, he also ventures into open-wheel sim racing from time to time. Srijan also exhibits his artistic flair, which is evident in his music production endeavors. His music has been published on prominent streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music, where he is recognized by his pseudonym "Lunaprism". Moreover, his refined taste extends into the world of fine art. He operates an online art gallery, specializing in the curation and sale of exquisite Indian art pieces.

