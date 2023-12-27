“I Hated Him”: Kurt and Kyle Busch’s Intense Beef Saw Unexpected Intervention After Father Refused to Play Part

There was a time early into Kyle Busch‘s Cup Series career when he was engulfed in an intense beef with his elder brother Kurt Busch. Things got murky between them until an unexpected intervention took place between the brothers after their father refused to play a part in their disagreement.

While recently speaking in an interview, Busch mentioned, “There was actually a time in 2007 we crashed each other. Um, he blamed me for the wreck for about 10 years and then finally he came around and admitted that he crashed me in that wreck that it was his fault.”

He added, “Because we didn’t talk free a year, a year and a half Kurt and I after the crash, we didn’t talk at all. I hated him. We finally came to somewhat of an agreement to disagree.” The two-time Cup Series champion then explained how it was their Grandmother who finally stepped in to settle the beef between the two brothers.

The RCR driver mentioned that she wanted to have her birthday or Thanksgiving dinner with her two grandsons and it was then that the pair slowly let go of their differences and accepted each other. Busch said, “But finally when he admitted that, that he crashed me I was like, okay, we can be brothers again.”

Kyle Busch says their father raised them to be like Gladiators and hence did not intervene

Speaking further into the interview, Busch explained how their father Tom did not intervene in the feud since he knew the competitive mentality both of his children had when out racing against each other.

Busch mentioned, “Tom thinks like a competitor so he knows we both wanna win. He basically raised us to be these gladiators that go out there and wanna kill everything in their path.”

He then went on to explain how their father despite not intervening during that period, played a major part in both the brother’s successful careers in the top flight of American Stock car racing. Ultimately, the credit for resolving their intense rivalry goes to their grandmother for being able to successfully get the pair to meet each other and talk things off. But it did take nearly a decade before things went back to normal.