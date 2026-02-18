“I Look Forward to the Day…”: Corey Heim’s Girlfriend Taylor Reimer Aims to Raise the Bar in NASCAR

Corey Heim is climbing the ladder in NASCAR’s top tier, running part-time for 23XI Racing while pulling double duty as a full-time Truck driver for Tricon Garage. Meanwhile, his girlfriend, Taylor Reimer, is making her own way in the ARCA Menards Series.

Advertisement

Reimer has stacked up some results before. However, her latest run at Daytona drew some negative remarks, with some fans taking shots and labeling her as more of an influencer than a racer. They criticized her P30 finish in the General Tire 200 at Daytona and the wreck she had along the way.

However, Reimer did not let the chatter slide. She went to X, faced the music head-on, and laid out how she plans to raise the performance in NASCAR. She stated that she aims to perform and earn her stripes, so that other women in the sport, and those who come into it in the future, find their presence as the norm and not an exception.

“As a woman in motorsports, I feel it’s my responsibility to be a role model for young and upcoming women in this sport. I was a Division I cheerleader in college, and my job was to represent the University at the highest level. Every move you make, someone is watching. On and off the field. The same applies in racing. People are always watching: sponsors, teams, fans, and kids,” stated Reimer.

“I work hard every day to earn respect in this sport. The only way that happens is through on-track performance, and that’s my main focus,” she continued.

“I look forward to the day when a female driver in racing isn’t different, it’s expected… In 10 years I want to look back and be proud of how I carried myself and hope that I inspired young girls along the way, even if that means I don’t make it as far in the sport as I hope I do,” added Reimer, Reimer who has made seven starts in the series and has finished outside the top 10 only once.

Reimer even got support from within the garage. Fellow racer Jade Avedisian, another part-time ARCA Menards Series driver, reshared Reimer’s post on X and backed her up, writing, “Well said @taylorreimerr. Couldn’t agree more.”

Avedisian added that as a woman in racing, Reimer’s aim to carry herself with a standard on and off the track is commendable. Avedisian’s belief in her quality is evident in the fact that Reimer has logged two top-five results in the seven starts. Her P30 at Daytona is the only aberration, so far. That possibly had something to do with how things were falling apart for her in the build-up to the race, too.

I’ve contemplated whether or not to speak on this, but my heart is telling me I should. I’m going to start off by saying I am by no means perfect. Nobody is. I got back into racing 5 years ago and since then I have learned a lot and I’m still learning everyday. With that being… — Taylor Reimer (@taylorreimerr) February 17, 2026

At Daytona, trouble knocked early for Reimer. During pre-race testing, her team got into trouble when the car snapped a spool shaft on the first pass.

Reimer started P24 in the race, and worked her way into the top-10 and kept herself in the hunt. But an alternator failure with four laps to go knocked her out before overtime, ending the shot she had for her first top-10 finish on a superspeedway.

The 26-year-old, however, has not lost hope. Reimer is ready to come back with more force, as her ambitions are much higher than one race’s bad outcome.