“I Miss the Emotions”: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reflects on Narrowly Missing Out on Qualifying for the Daytona 500, for Now

While Dale Earnhardt Jr. was hopeful to see his JR Motorsports entry #40, driven by Justin Allgaier, qualify for the main event at the Daytona 500 in the first go, it was not to be. Instead, the former Cup Series driver will have to wait another day to find out if his driver can secure a spot in the prestigious race, as Allgaier narrowly missed qualifying by a mere eight-hundredths of a second.

Advertisement

As one of nine non-chartered entries, there’s no certainty that Earnhardt’s car will make it onto the grid for Sunday’s Daytona 500, and it was evident in Dale Jr.’s comments. He reflected on the precarious nature of racing, stating:

“Most car owners are not thinking that this could be the one and only time they do that. Just in case we never get back to that situation or that opportunity to enter a Cup race, I want to make sure there wasn’t anything about it that passed me by or I wasn’t able to experience. I miss all of that. I miss that as a driver. Showing up at Daytona, how good is our car? I’ve been watching the guys put it together for three months.”

He continued, “How are we going to qualify? How is it going to race?… I kind of miss, I miss the emotions you go through, the highs, the lows, the anxiety of performance, and will we make it? Will we get in?” Reminiscing the times he was behind the wheel, striving to lead the pack. Despite the initial setback, Dale Jr. remains hopeful for Allgaier, who has another shot at securing a spot in the Daytona 500 during Thursday’s Duel races.

With Allgaier failing to secure a spot in the field on Wednesday, his prospects now hinge on the performance in Thursday’s 60-lap Daytona Duel, where he will face off against other drivers still vying for a place, including Chandler Smith, J.J. Yeley, and Helio Castroneves. However, only one driver from each Duel will advance to the Daytona 500.

Allgaier is banking on the Chevrolet alliance to qualify for the Daytona 500 main event

Finding himself in a difficult position, Allgaier is hopeful for backing from the Chevrolet contingent moving forward. Addressing the media, he noted the mass of Chevrolet vehicles on the track, stressing the necessity of collaboration in superspeedway racing. According to him, one cannot do it alone; there is no way to superspeedway race by oneself, optimistic that the unity of Chevys will tilt the scales in their favor.

He also remarked on the heightened difficulty of competing as an open entry this year. Allgaier and his team are bracing for the hurdles ahead, yet his resolve is firm as he is aware of the efforts his sponsor has invested to get this far and is eager to see how this will influence the remainder of the weekend.

Dale Jr. expressed disappointment over his JR Motorsports’s Cup car failing to qualify initially but remains hopeful, acknowledging they still have a viable opportunity in the upcoming two Duels.