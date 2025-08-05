mobile app bar

Kyle Larson Grateful for Sprint Car Freedom as Hendrick Motorsports Star Eyes 2025 Knoxville Nationals Run

Neha Dwivedi
Published

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson (5) is introduced before the NASCAR All-Star Open at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

May 18, 2025; North Wilkesboro, North Carolina, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson (5) is introduced before the NASCAR All-Star Open at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

After an eight-week skid marked by frustration, including a double-duty disaster with crashes at both the Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600, Kyle Larson finally found daylight in mid-July. His $100,000 Joker’s Jackpot victory at Eldora Speedway in the High Limit Racing Series looked like the spark he needed. Riding that wave of confidence into the NASCAR Cup Series, Larson logged back-to-back top-five finishes at Dover and Indianapolis. But Iowa brought him back to earth.

A 28th-place finish, compounded by heated on-track tension with teammate Chase Elliott, who twice bumped Larson’s No. 5 Chevrolet and nearly sent it into the outside wall, left Larson with more aggravation than momentum.

Just one day later, however, Larson flipped the script. He rolled into Southern Iowa Speedway on Monday night for the Front Row Challenge and took the checkered flag, winning the prestigious event for the fifth time in his career and his fourth in the last five years.

The victory serves as a traditional prelude to Knoxville Nationals week, where sprint car racing’s elite will battle for big money and bragging rights at “The Sprint Car Capital of the World,” Knoxville Raceway.

Larson expressed his gratitude to team owner Rick Hendrick and crew chief Cliff Daniels for letting him keep one foot in the sprint car world. He said, “It caps off with the most prestigious sprint car race in the world. So yeah, there’s a lot that goes into making the Knoxville Nationals the coolest event in the world.

“I enjoy getting to run it. I’m thankful that I get to run it ’cause you know, I could easily not. I could have an owner that wouldn’t allow me to run it. But thankfully, Mr. H and Cliff and everybody there let me run. They know how important it is to me, and yeah it’s cool. We’ve been here since last Wednesday and look forward to the weekend.”

Despite winning three Cup races this season and holding third in the driver standings, Larson still seeks to reclaim his midseason momentum. Monday night’s Front Row Challenge win might be the jolt he needed to get his Cup campaign back on track.

Post Edited By:Abhishek Ramesh

About the author

Neha Dwivedi

Neha Dwivedi

Neha Dwivedi is an experienced NASCAR Journalist at The SportsRush, having penned over 3000 articles on the sport to date. She was a seasoned writer long before she got into the world of NASCAR. Although she loves to see Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch win the races, she equally supports the emerging talents in the CARS Late Model and ARCA Menards Series.. For her work in NASCAR she has earned accolades from journalists like Susan Wade of The Athletic, as well as NASCAR drivers including Thad Moffit and Corey Lajoie. Her favorite moment from NASCAR was witnessing Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. win the championship trophies. Outside the racetrack world, Neha immerses herself in the literary world, exploring both fiction and non-fiction.

