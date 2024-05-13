Josh Berry Relationship History: Details About NASCAR Driver’s Marriage and Kids

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season has seen a near-complete overhaul of Stewart-Haas Racing and one of the new drivers brought into the fold was Josh Berry. Despite being 33 years old, this is his rookie season in the competition because he has mainly raced in the Xfinity Series, recording five wins in 95 starts so far in the competition. Berry is a talented race car driver but racing is not all there is to his life. He is a proper family man who has been married for the last six years and has a daughter.

Advertisement

The former JR Motorsports star tied the knot with Ginny Berry on April 27, 2018, and as per reports, the couple had been dating since 2012. According to her Instagram bio, Ginny works as a nurse but despite the hectic schedule a nurse may have, she can be seen at the race track supporting her husband whenever she gets the time. But perhaps her and Berry’s happiest day as a couple came in 2020.

They welcomed their daughter into the world that year and named her Mackenzie. Today, young Mackenzie is four years old and her birthday is on January 7. She was born during the pandemic which means that her race car driver father spent a ton of valuable time with her, which otherwise perhaps would not have been possible given his schedule. Mackenzie also comes to track with her mother these days to see her dad do what he does best.

Josh Berry is all set to become a father of two daughters

The Berrys are a happy family of three, but all that is going to change later this year because Josh Berry is about to become the father of a second child. The news was shared by the Cup Series driver just a few days ago on his social media handles. He shared a picture of Mackenzie wearing a pink t-shirt that said, “Big sister.” The Instagram post was captioned, “We are SO excited to have another sweet GIRL on the way! OCTOBER 2024.”

He might not be able to spend as much time with his second daughter as much as he did with Mackenzie owing to his schedule but there is no doubt that Josh Berry is a happy man. Perhaps that good mood has translated into his racing form as the very next race after the announcement that he took part in at Darlington, Berry finished P3.