“If I Win, It’s Perfectly Fine. If I Lose, It’s Not” – Kevin Harvick’s Take on NASCAR Ethics

There have been mixed opinions about the controversial move by Denny Hamlin for the win at Pocono. During the final stages of the race, Hamlin dove down the inside and in the process squeezed Hendrick Motorsports’ Kyle Larson into the wall. The move landed well for the JGR driver, who ended up winning the race, but not so good for Larson, who ended up in P20.

Recently, while speaking with the press at Richmond Raceway, Harvick was asked if he considered that move to be fair or foul in his regard. Harvick also tried to explain how such maneuvers had become the norm with the Next Gen cars.

Kevin Harvick discusses the state of the Next Gen cars



Answering the question at hand, Harvick stated, “I think the difference in this car when you have to bump into him side by side like that it shoots you out of the groove. Because there was so much more absorbed with the old car we just knock in the side right. Now it just knocks you up the groove and in that instance into the wall. Hard to say what is fair or foul when you are racing for the win.”

When asked if he would do the same if he was racing for the win, Harvick replied, “I don’t have to answer that question until I do it. We’ll leave that to Hamlin to answer that one.”

Harvick on if he would do the same as Hamlin in that situation

Subsequently, the SHR driver was asked how he determines what is fair or foul in racing, Harvick replied, “It matters whether I win or lose. If I win it’s perfectly fine… If I lose it’s not…”

“I mean it is definitely different. This particular car because you can get away with so much more damage. I mean you have less damage because you can… a battering ram. So you definitely have to be more aggressive… You have to try to capitalize on that particular instance.” Lastly, he was asked if he liked that style of racing, and Harvick quirkily responded, “I’m retiring.”

So in a nutshell, if Harvick was in a position to win before the end of this season, then yes he perhaps would drive with a similar style. After all, he’d be racing for the win, and as long as he wins, things would be good.