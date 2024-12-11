‘If You Don’t Drink This You’ll Die’: Tyler Reddick and Joey Logano’s Hilarious Sales Pitch for Hot Chocolate

Tyler Reddick and Joey Logano showcased their mastery of stock cars throughout the season, starting from the Daytona 500 to the finale at Phoenix. While one cannot comment on their other talents, as per a recent video shared by NASCAR on NBC these drivers excel on the track, but their sales tactics might just need a little more horsepower.

The video posed a quirky challenge to some of the drivers: If they found themselves on a beach on a sunny day, how would they go about selling hot chocolate? Austin Hill took a vulnerable approach, admitting, “I’m not making no money,” thereby appealing to the sympathies of potential customers.

Ryan Blaney, on the other hand, infused a dash of creativity into his strategy, suggesting, “I’d offer them ice cream with the hot chocolate. I’d also buy ice cream cones. Or I’d just be like. Buy this, it’s free! Have it!” William Byron opted for a straightforward pitch, highlighting the product’s appeal: “It tastes good, it’s chocolaty.”

Meanwhile, Chris Buescher offered a practical solution for those hesitant about the hot beverage in the heat: “Here’s Hot Chocolate. If you like Chocolate milk I got a bucket of ice.”

AJ Allmendinger pitched his hot chocolate with a serene beach scene, explaining, “Alright, we’re out here on the beach. It’s nice and relaxing. It gets it’s a little warm but at the end of the day what really helps you just completely relax and become one with the beach? A nice cup of hot chocolate.”

Harrison Burton, oozing confidence, boasted that he could sell snow to an Eskimo, while Parker Kligerman simply stated, “Sugar is good.”

Reddick and Logano, however, offered responses that might make one pause and think. Reddick took a dramatic approach, claiming, “There’s a deadly disease. If you don’t drink this hot chocolate, you’ll die. Here you go.”

Meanwhile, Logano trying to highlight a practical advantage, noted, “The great thing about being on the beach with a hot chocolate, it will never get cold. You can leave it out in the sun… If you like chocolate, your chocolate is going to melt anyway. Why not get one that’s prepped that way?”

Who can sell a hot chocolate on a hot summer day? 🍫 🔥 We put NASCAR drivers’ salesmanship to the test. pic.twitter.com/6iujfNEgeD — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) December 8, 2024

Though the drivers’ sales pitches likely wouldn’t land them a job in sales, their unique approaches do spark curiosity about what they enjoy off the track. It would be fascinating to learn more about their hobbies and personal interests.

Perhaps Netflix could explore this angle, posing such questions to the NASCAR drivers in the upcoming season of their “Full Speed” docuseries, offering fans a deeper look into the lives of their favorite racers.