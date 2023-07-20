“I’m Going to Die on This Hill” – Denny Hamlin on Chase Elliott’s NASCAR Playoff Future

Chase Elliott fans have been on the edge this season, hoping for just one win, to secure the #9 car into the playoffs. Unfortunately, owing to injuries and performance issues, that has not come to fruition yet. As the concern for Elliott’s playoff chances dwindles after every race, fellow NASCAR driver and rival, Denny Hamlin recently shared his thoughts regarding the 2020 Cup Series champion’s playoff chances.

Moreover, Hamlin even mentioned how he was ready to help Elliott get into the postseason. Although who knows? He might just be joking at this point.

Meanwhile, the JGR driver already has a win to his name and sits 4th in the championship standings. Hoping that this might just be the year for him to get his hands on that coveted Cup Series championship title, albeit if he can compete with the likes of Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr, and William Byron.

Denny Hamlin predicts Chase Elliott’s playoff chances



Hamlin stated, “Do I feel warm and fuzzy about my prediction now? He didn’t do me any favors, that’s for sure.”

“He still makes it. I’m going to die on this hill, Chase Elliott is still gonna make it, but I think it’s gonna be because he wins. Chase Elliott fans let’s hold hands. We’re going, unite And we’re gonna will this thing to happen for you guys?”

He added, “They got the battery cables hooked up to the 69 Ford pickup truck. Just read to ring that siren. I wonder, will they ring it if he makes the playoffs?”

NASCAR insiders skeptical of Elliott getting into the playoffs



The hope regarding Elliott’s win to get himself into the playoffs has been diminishing with each passing race. After being unable to win at the North Hampshire Motor Speedway, Elliott has only 6 remaining weekends to attempt a race win, or else he’s out.

But in case Elliott somehow does make it, NASCAR spotter, Brett Griffin believes that it would not do him any good. His views came from the general idea behind Elliott’s overall performance this season. While speaking on the Door Bumper Clear podcast, he mentioned, “I don’t think he’s out. I think based on how he’s run this year, if he gets in, it really doesn’t matter because he’s not gonna have a championship run.”

Obviously, everyone knows that Elliott suffered from an injury earlier this year. But ever since his comeback, he has not been able to perform decently. Whether it be a problem with the car or with himself, he just has not been able to get back to being the old race-winning Elliott, yet.

So yes, if he does march his way into the playoffs one way or the other, he most likely will not have a shot at winning the title this year.