“I’m Not the One Who Writes the Rules”: Helio Castroneves Vows to Do Justice Amid Controversy Around Provisional Rule

NASCAR’s newest debutant Helio Castroneves recently broke his silence on the newly instituted Open Exemption Provisional which grants elite drivers such as Castroneves himself an assured spot in races without the prerequisite of qualifying. Aimed to cash in on the star power to enhance spectator interest in the sport, the policy however stirred a storm of debate among racing traditionalists across social media platforms.

The four-time Indy 500 winner, the rule’s first beneficiary, recently addressed the controversy. In an interview with Autoweek, addressing the backlash surrounding the controversial new rule that has often been labeled as unfair, the former Dancing With the Stars champion shared his perspective:

“I’m not the one who writes the rules, I’m the one very blessed and honored to be in this position to go to an incredible race. Hopefully, I’m going to do justice not only for the people that are fans of all kinds of races—not just about Indy cars or prototypes or NASCAR… If I can do it the way I want to do it, we won’t have to use the rule.”

However, at the same time, Castroneves also expressed, “I’ve always went in thinking that I’m going to try and race my way in and hope for the best. Obviously, I was very happy to hear about the recent scenario of the (provisional option), and I’m going to try not to use it. However, if I have to use it, I’ll take it.”

He emphasized his intent to qualify on his own merits for the Daytona 500, aiming to avoid leveraging the provisional rule that would automatically place him in the famed event.

Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin have expressed their disapproval of NASCAR’s OEP rule

During his pre-race press conference ahead of the 2025 Clash at Bowman Gray, Hamlin sharply criticized the provisional rule. He described it as a desperate move on NASCAR’s part. Furthermore, he suggested that the governing body appears to be grasping at straws to stay in the headlines, a move he finds contrary to the spirit of the sport.

Hamlin advocated for preserving the integrity of America’s premier racing series by insisting that newcomers demonstrate their capabilities through traditional qualifying procedures. Echoing Hamlin’s sentiments, Elliott acknowledged the rule’s intention to draw fans by featuring renowned drivers, like Castroneves.

He argued that prestigious events such as the Daytona 500 demand a certain level of integrity. Elliott noted that it’s a hard event to qualify for, stressing the discrepancy in the rule that allows drivers from other motorsport genres an automatic entry, irrespective of their qualifying performance.

He pointed out that, similar to iconic races like the Indy 500 or the Chili Bowl, entry should be earned through skill and effort. Despite what Elliott and Hamlin had to say, folks such as Trackhouse Racing’s Justin Marks were all for the rule. If any changes are made to the same going forward is anyone’s guess.