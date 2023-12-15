“I Would Love To...”: Kurt Busch Insists He Isn’t Done With Racing Despite NASCAR Retirement

Kurt Busch ended his NASCAR Cup Series career formally after suffering an injury during the 2022 practice session at Pocono. Thereafter, the former 23XI Racing driver has only been seen working behind the scenes and has not stepped back into a racecar. However, according to a revelation he made a couple of months ago, it seems that Busch is not quite done with his racing dreams yet.

Advertisement

While speaking on Corey LaJoie’s podcast, Busch mentioned, “Gassing something up of course what I would love to do eventually.” When asked what’s on the list of things that he would like to driver he said, “So number one, I always wanted to race in Le Mans.”

“I wanted to go over there and race and Jim France gave me the thumbs up if I was cleared to race with that garage 56 program. But I’m with Toyota, right now and that’s my family right there.”

Advertisement

He added, “But like Australian V8 supercars. I’m still in touch with Ambrose and the gang that’s over there and racing stuff down in Brazil with shoot, not Tony Kanaan, (Hélio) Castroneves who’s my boy.”

He also spoke about Nelson Piquet and how he had a good Brazilian Stock cars program which he could consider participating in. “I just wanted to go and travel have fun race with world elite guys but not have the pressure of the point system or other things…”

Kurt Busch expresses his desire to drive at the Nurburgring

Speaking further into the conversation, Busch mentioned how he was trying to memorize the track layout of venues like Circuit de la Sarthe (Le Mans). He then mentioned where else he would be interested to go and said, “Then like go to Nurburgring that’s a bucket list item I wanted to do post racing was send one of my sports cars to Germany and go drive around Nurburgring.”

Aside from causally driving his personal sports car around the infamous green hell, he could even participate in the 24 hours of Nurburgring. Although, driving on Nurburgring would be the most intense experience of his lifetime, consider the distance per lap along with the tight and tricky corners with several elevation changes.

Advertisement

Nonetheless, it would be interesting to see him get back in the racecar sometime in the future and enjoy himself without bothering about staying atop the points.