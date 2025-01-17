“It Was About My Family”: Mike Wallace’s Failed Daytona 500 Attempt Was More Than Just a Race

Veteran NASCAR driver Mike Wallace was eagerly anticipating his return to Daytona. Unfortunately, just eleven days after the announcement that he’d compete in the 2025 Daytona 500 with MBM Motorsports, NASCAR revoked his entry. The reason given was his extended break from racing on intermediate or larger tracks. Wallace was affected by the decision since his return to racing was not merely about competition; it was a heartfelt tribute to his late wife, Carla, who passed away the previous January.

Overwhelmed with emotion, Wallace expressed, “Well, I think it’s past heartbreaking, it’s devastating… This race was not just about me. The Daytona 500 was not just about Mike Wallace. It was about my family.”

“It was going to be a race that I honored my wife Carla, who passed away a year ago, January 22nd will be a year ago. We have some cool pictures hanging around our house in the basement of her and [me] in victory lane.”

He added, “Whether it was Daytona or Talladega, she always loved going to those places. It was more of a storyline… I kind of had the belief that for some reason this [opportunity] was dropped on me to do this race.”

Reflecting on his initial reaction when he learned he would race at Daytona, Mike had shared on Kenny Wallace’s podcast, “Myself and my kids, we all needed a boost. We need something that would say, ‘Here’s a positive story for us, let’s go make it happen’ and this opportunity presented itself.”

Since his last appearance in a NASCAR National Series event in 2020, Wallace mentioned that he had received an outpouring of support, including congratulatory calls and messages from NASCAR luminaries like Steve Phelps and Mike Helton.

The approvals had him convinced he was on track for a triumphant return at the Daytona 500. However, the refusal of his entry threw him for a loop, leaving him bewildered and hurt.

Wallace expressed his discontent over being replaced by someone who had never raced in the Daytona 500

While Wallace acknowledged the rationale behind his exclusion — his absence from NASCAR races in recent years and his unfamiliarity with the NASCAR Next Gen car — he argued that this justification loses its merit given NASCAR’s introduction of the ‘Open Exemption Provisional’. The new rule has ensured a spot in the Daytona 500 field for Helio Castroneves, a celebrated four-time Indianapolis 500 winner.

Wallace voiced his concern for Carl Long, the owner of MBM Motorsports, emphasizing the challenges faced by “Open” entry teams like MBM striving to establish themselves in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Highlighting a seeming inconsistency, Wallace pointed out that, like himself, Castroneves has never raced the NASCAR Next Gen car. Moreover, Castroneves has not participated in any NASCAR National Series event, unlike Wallace who has extensive experience.

Despite this, Castroneves not only secured approval to race in the Daytona 500 but also has a guaranteed spot, irrespective of his performance in qualifying and the Duel races. Hence, the promotion revoking his entry felt like a betrayal to the former driver.