“When You Drive a Cup Car Harder…”: Bowman Gray Fan Favourite Burt Myers Details Differences Between a Next Gen & Modified Division Car

Burt Myers was touted as one of the favorites entering the NASCAR Cup Series Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium, yet could not manage to advance to the main event. Myers, piloting the #50 Chevy for Team AmeriVet, was eliminated following contact from Ricky Stenhouse, Jr., who collided with him from behind with 15 laps to go while the former was in 8th place.

And while he mentioned that he would talk to Stenhouse Jr., given Myers’s extensive experience in Late Model Cars, he also discussed the nuances between the two types of vehicles [Next Gen and Late Model], which could have been a contributing factor in his failure to qualify for the main event.

Myers commented, “It’s just a race car, but the difference between a modified and a cup car is I can make up ground in the modified by driving it harder. When you drive a cup car harder, you slow down. And that was my transition, trying to… Working with Tony Jr. my spotter to try to help me manage my corner speed, to get it to roll the center so I could get off better. And we were getting better the longer we ran.”

He added, “With my limited experience in one of them cars even though I’ve got tons of experience here, it just didn’t, a lot of that took a while to translate over.”

Mayers, who etched his name in the history book of Bowman Gray Stadium as its youngest track champion in 1999 at just 23, and who won an additional 10 titles in the years 2001, 2007, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2024, undoubtedly would have felt the sting of not qualifying for the main event.

However, he maintained a positive outlook on his experience, expressing appreciation for the chance to compete. He reflected on the weekend with a sense of gratitude, stating, “All in all… I can’t complain about everything that’s happened this weekend.”

Myers might return to the track for another NASCAR Cup race this season

When asked about the possibility of participating in additional NASCAR Cup races this year, Myers hinted at potential opportunities, though nothing has been finalized. He commented,

“There’s rumors. Can’t say anything just yet. We’re gonna wait and see how this night we at. Obviously the front end’s knocked off of it now, so we’ll evaluate it, we’ll get through the night and kind of assess the situation and see where it takes us.”

Renowned journalist Matt Weaver of Sportsnaut later shared insights via tweet, noting, “Martinsville is the race they’re looking at trying to put something together for. It would be in a SMART Modified Tour off weekend and before the start of the Madhouse Modified season.”

For now, the racing community’s attention is riveted on the upcoming Daytona event, especially with the anticipation surrounding Helio Castroneves’s participation.