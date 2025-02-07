“It Would Take an Hour to Spell Your Last Name”: Brad Keselowski’s Nostalgic Post Leads to Priceless Reactions from Fans

RFK Racing co-owner Brad Keselowski is all set to fire into the 2025 Cup Series season following his 21st-place finish in the Clash. He will be one of the team’s three entries and will work towards the goal of getting all the cars into the playoffs. Away from the steering wheel, he has already begun getting involved with increasing fan engagement on social media.

The team recently posted a picture of a car door with the signatures of Keselowski, Chris Buescher, and Ryan Preece on it. The post held the question, “Which driver has the best signature?” The veteran driver piqued the interest of fans with a nostalgic backstory of how his signature came to be in its current form.

He wrote, “Started signing homework and tests as Brad K in elementary school when cursive was super hard for me. Added a few swoops and the blue or gold only over the years, Never changed from the Brad K…” This revelation led to many responses from fans. One said, “As a fellow member of the Short First Name Long Last Name Club, I approve this message.”

Started signing homework and tests as Brad K in elementary school when cursive was super hard for me. Added a few swoops and the blue or gold only over the years, Never changed from the Brad K… https://t.co/01oV04ad0b — Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) February 6, 2025

Another was just happy that the signature could be identified, unlike the ones of other sports figures, which were unreadable. They wrote, “It’s just cool to see signatures that are recognizable. So many sports figures are “First Initial…. squiggly line…” and nothing more.” One more fan couldn’t help but pull a lighthearted jibe at Keselowski’s name. The comment went, “In elementary school, it would take an hour to spell your last name.”

The other problem that Keselowski had in school

A long last name wasn’t Keselowski’s only problem in school. He said in an interview with the YouTube channel Stapleton42 last year that he had a strong Napolean Complex — the overly aggressive attitude of physically small people — as a kid.

This led him to pick fights with fellow schoolmates who were larger than him in size. He said, “I had a really short temper as a kid. If someone picked on a friend of mine or something like that, I had a little bit… Like I said I was kind of a runt. I had a little bit of a Napoleon complex as a kid. So, I probably picked fights I shouldn’t have picked. I didn’t care if I won or lost.”

This makes it easy to see why he was such a troublemaking figure on the field in his early days of competition. Keselowski’s 2025 journey toward the Cup Series championship will officially begin on February 16 with the Daytona 500.