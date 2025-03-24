“It’s a Safety Issue”: Josh Berry in Agreement With Dale Earnhardt Jr. Over NASCAR Controversy Around Christopher Bell Pit Road Incident

Christopher Bell made a clever move during the NASCAR Cup Series race in Las Vegas. Leaving the pit road, his team had failed to tighten his left front wheel. He quickly moved into the pit box of his teammate Chase Briscoe to have it tightened. The move drew landed him a penalty, but it was nothing compared to what would have been if he’d gone to the track with a loose wheel.

The quick wits on him and his crew chief drew a lot of appreciation from various quarters. Dale Earnhardt Jr., in particular, was impressed. He expressed the same on his podcast and lauded them. However, fans pointed out to him that the move should not be allowed since it presents an unfair advantage to drivers who are a part of multi-car teams.

They could get repairs done in the boxes of their teammates, while drivers who are a part of single-car teams wouldn’t have that opportunity. The winner at Vegas, Berry, cleared up this fear in a press conference at Homestead-Miami this weekend. He noted that even single-car teams are tied up with bigger outfits and that they aren’t on the track without help.

Berry is a driver for Wood Brothers Racing, a team technically aligned with Team Penske. He expressed confidence that he could stop in one of their pit boxes if he was in a situation akin to Bell’s. He said, “I feel like most of us could probably stop in most people’s (pit) boxes and they would help us out.”

“You hope that, if you’re in that situation, somebody will help you, and then you’ll return the favor, right? A lot has been made out of it. But honestly, the biggest thing is it is a safety issue,” he added. One cannot help but wonder if the former Stewart-Haas Racing driver seems far too optimistic about the intentions and characters of his team’s competitors.

NASCAR redraws its rules after the Vegas incident

In just a few days after Bell stopped in Briscoe’s pit box, the promotion clarified its rule book across all three series. It noted that if a car was repaired in another team’s box to rectify a safety issue, then the car would have to start at the end or serve a pass-through penalty.

Safety issues include loose wheels, loose lug nuts, improperly fit fuel cans, wrenches under the car, and so on. It also pointed out that if a car is serviced in another team’s box for competitive adjustments, it would receive a lap penalty. Teams under the same organization are allowed to be in touch with each other during races.

With the nuances of the rules in NASCAR ever increasing, this ruling comes as another factor that teams and drivers will have to be on the lookout for as they progress this season.