Kyle Busch Foreshadows Causing Mayhem in NASCAR Playoffs After Darlington Heartbreak

Kyle Busch came ever so close to making it into the playoffs but 2024 is just not his year — finished P2 at Darlington in a solid but unsuccessful effort to make it to the last 16. In the last couple of races building up the playoffs, Busch was able to put up some good finishes. But his poor form earlier this year made things hard for him. But even without championship contention, Busch shared how he’d be up to chase a couple of wins during the post-season.

It’s no secret that playoff drivers hate racing drivers from outside of the bubble and Busch knows that very well. However, that is not going to stop him from trying to break his winless run, even if that angers people or brings forth mayhem.

“That’s going to be our thing. If we can chase some checkered flags, we might piss some people off in the mayhem if getting those…they don’t like it when you get guys on the outside winning races much, especially when you got to race him hard…it ruins their points day so I’m sure we’ll get some stories about that…some foreshadowing for you,” he said in a media interaction after the race.

“The amount of second and third place finishes I have in this NextGen car is disgusting.” Kyle Busch shares his thoughts after missing the Playoffs tonight: pic.twitter.com/yrRXMPhRmq — Dirty Mo Media (@DirtyMoMedia) September 2, 2024

The only positive that has come out of this whole situation is that Rowdy won’t be under any pressure for the remainder of the season. He can only concentrate on winning races which seems like a real possibility given his recent form. The #8 car has finished inside the top five in the last three races, including back-to-back P2 finishes at Daytona and Darlington.

Good run of form came too late for Rowdy

If only Richard Childress Racing had this kind of form when their 2024 campaign began, Rowdy would have probably been in the final 16. He seems to be slowly getting back to that race-winning form again and that is a positive for next season.

“It’s something that we wish we would have had earlier in the year. It’s just unfortunate that it came so late and we’re way too far behind on points to be able to gather enough points to make it in on that…we’re so far behind on the amount of points to the #54 car,” he added,

The playoff races can be a good place for them to test some new upgrades or strategies. It has been a tough season for the #8 team and they will look to salvage whatever is possible in the remaining races this year.