Tony Stewart Reveals How Sleeping With His Pig Made His Love Life Challenging

Nov 20, 2016; Homestead, FL, USA; NASCAR Sprint Cup Series driver Tony Stewart (14) is interviewed after his last race after the Ford Ecoboost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

While most people have dogs and cats as pets, there are those who find solace in other animals as well. For instance, former NASCAR driver and Hall of Famer Tony Stewart at one point in time had a a pig named Porkchop.

Advertisement

Recently, Stewart spoke about the sleeping habits of his pet pig and how it ended up disrupting his love life.

Tony Stewart talks about sleeping with his pet pig

During an interview shared on the Stewart-Haas Racing YouTube channel, Smoke was shown a picture of him sleeping along with his pet pig.

Advertisement

Looking at the image, the former NASCAR driver mentioned, “I had a pet pig and that pig would lay there. That’s exactly where that pig would fall asleep every night, right on the edge of my shoulder and arm.”

He added, “50-pound miniature pig that loved grapes. He would literally stand on his back legs just stand up and beg for a grape. But that’s the way every night…”

Later on, Smoke was asked if his love life was affected during this point in time. He subsequently responded, “Challenging with a pig in the room.”

Stewart has a penchant for unique pets

While having a pig as a pet is not as common as a dog, some people still do have them. However, in the past, Stewart had even wilder and more interesting pets in his possession.

Advertisement

Interestingly, he had a pet monkey named Mojo as his pet at one point in time. Stewart would even bring Mojo over to the race track from time to time. Eventually, he was donated to the monkey exhibit at the Louisville Zoo.

Meanwhile, Smoke does have a couple of dogs and cats as his pets as well along with a foundation that works toward helping stray, sick as well as at-risk and endangered animals.