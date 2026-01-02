“It’s Not Just a Job”: Jeff Burton Was Sure About Leigh Diffey’s Positive Impact on NASCAR Coverage

NASCAR veteran Jeff Burton has been working in the broadcast booth ever since he retired from full-time racing in 2014. He joined NBC Sports as a race analyst in the Xfinity Series and today is one of the three leading voices of the company’s NASCAR Cup Series coverage alongside former crew chief Steve Letarte and the renowned commentator Leigh Diffey.

Diffey joined the table only in 2024 after a long journey that took him across Formula 1, IndyCar, and other avenues. From his very first race, he impressed fans with his interesting language, his incredible knowledge, and his finesse with words. In an interview with Frontstretch in 2024, Burton was asked to comment on Diffey’s impact on the sport, and he was all praise for the then-newbie.

Burton said, “He’s been doing motorsports around the world for years and years, so he understands motorsports 100%. He’s lived in America for a long time, so he knows NASCAR, and this is clearly the most he’s covered it. He loves racing. He’s a race fan, and he gets into it, and he enjoys it. Much like the rest of us, we do it because it’s fun. We like to do it. We’re racing fans. It’s not just a job.”

Be it Burton or Diffey, they are first fans of motorsports before being drivers, analysts, or commentators. Their deep love for the game is what lets them be as good in their jobs as they are. Diffey brought a rhythm to races that NASCAR has rarely heard before. His versatile background in multiple racing disciplines expanded his ability to combine speed with clarity in speech.

His greatest strength is how accommodating he is in the booth. He acts as someone who facilitates conversations with Burton and Letarte rather than seeking the spotlight all the time. Knowing when to step back and let his colleagues do what they do best must be one of the reasons why Burton values him this highly.

He took the mantle for the final 14 races of the 2025 Cup Series season and called events at iconic tracks like Watkins Glen and Richmond. He provided the main narrative voice throughout the playoffs and helped NBC Sports achieve yet another remarkable season of stock car racing coverage. Burton did the same with his expert analysis of tactics and strategy.