“Will Be the Final Nail in the Coffin”: Fans Unconvinced by NASCAR’s Response on Poor Officiating in 2025

The 2024 NASCAR Cup season is drawing to a close amidst a swirl of controversy. The year saw specific issues such as Ryan Blaney’s criticism of the Damaged Vehicle Policy. Then there were broader issues like Joey Logano’s contentious advance to the Round of 8 and accusations of drivers manipulating races at their manufacturers’ behest. Since then NASCAR has taken a firm stance on all of the issues and is committed to continual improvement.

Advertisement

In the run-up to the showdown at Phoenix, NASCAR’s Steve O’Donnell addressed the media, fielding questions about the season’s controversies.

He emphasized NASCAR’s intent to harness technology more effectively in real-time to monitor and address incidents on the track swiftly. O’Donnell was clear in his belief that NASCAR does not suffer from an officiating problem, stating,

“I think one of the biggest things you want to do is how do we continue to use technology in real-time to notice what may or may not be occurring on the track, address that as soon as possible, but I don’t believe we have an officiating issue at all.”

“I think we have the best and the brightest in the business. Yes, we make mistakes. They’re humans. Hopefully, we’ll never get to just Al making calls, but we will make adjustments.” he added.

In addition, he committed to using the off-season to tackle these concerns and enhance NASCAR’s capacity for making impartial decisions.

O’Donnell noted that issues with officiating are not unique to NASCAR; in many sports, the spotlight often falls unfairly on referees, and even video review officials are criticized for perceived injustices. Yet, with NASCAR having to make myriad decisions solo, the challenge of maintaining consistency can be daunting.

However, fans seemed less than convinced by O’Donnell’s assurances. One dismayed fan commented, “There’s a clear disconnect between the governing body and their brains.”

Another exasperated spectator added, “I’ve just about had enough of the a** clowns running this sport. There are too many other better motorsports out there.”

One fan didn’t mince words, stating, “This is a complete and total joke of a lie. Ray Charles could spot the officiating problems that plague this sport. This level of delusion is what will be the final nail in the coffin. I hope MJ and Denny get everything they’re asking for and more at this point. You deserve that.”

Another person commented, “NASCAR leadership is so out of touch.”

Steve O’Donnell on officiating controversies in NASCAR: “I don’t believe we have an officiating issue at all.” pic.twitter.com/VkFu6EnwwH — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) November 8, 2024

Did NASCAR’s COO just put manufacturers on notice?

As the season neared its climax at Martinsville, controversy swirled not just around William Byron clinching a Championship 4 spot, but also concerning his manufacturer-mates Austin Dillon and Ross Chastain, who were accused of shielding him from competitors.

Even 23XI Racing’s Bubba Wallace was spotted intentionally decelerating in the final lap to boost Joe Gibbs Racing’s Christopher Bell’s chances of advancing.

NASCAR imposed penalties on the teams involved but spared the drivers from direct sanctions. Steve O’Donnell expressed his frustration, stating,

“What I saw at Martinsville pissed me off. And it pissed everyone off at NASCAR because we all know better, and we know what happened…We had a call with our OEMs where we were very clear in what our intentions are going forward.”

He noted that while specific rules on such conduct are still in development, this shouldn’t suggest a free pass for anyone at Phoenix. O’Donnell sternly warned, “1,000%, and they’re aware of that and they’re aware of if anything happens this weekend, which it won’t, but we will react… We are not going to let people, drivers, teams, OEMs challenge the integrity of the sport.”

It remains to be seen what kind of rules NASCAR comes up with with the next season with regard to race manipulation techniques.