Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reveals What Will “Make or Break” the Appeal of Days of Thunder’s Sequel

Following the successful release of Brad Pitt’s F1: The Movie, several circles have actively begun discussing the possibility of a sequel to Days of Thunder going on the floors soon. Dale Earnhardt Jr. had a conversation about the same with his co-hosts on Dale Jr. Download and delivered his take on what could make the sequel a hit.

In the original 1990 sports-drama, Tom Cruise played Cole Trickle, a young and hotblooded driver looking to make a name for himself in the competitive NASCAR world. Trickle would likely be too old to still be a driver in the next film. However, Junior acknowledged right off the bat that not having Cruise as a driver would be largely unappealing.

Other characters such as Rowdy Burns (played by Michael Rooker) and Russ Wheeler (played by Cary Elwes) could return as team owners or part-time drivers and this sat fine by Junior. Some of the other important characters from the film could return for brief appearances too. But what will make or break the movie is the character of the young driver who is now the heat.

Junior detailed, “There’s going to be this young driver that’s very similar to what we’re seeing in the F1 movie where you have the old guard and the new guard, right? I just can’t see any way around that. But that’ll be a part that either makes or breaks the movie, right?”

Junior believes that getting the right actor for this role will be crucial since it is the most important role to the plot outside of Cruise. The sequel is still only in talks. Producers and directors have pitched around the idea to Cruise, but nothing concrete has been announced yet. Hopefully, a positive update will soon reach the fans.

Days of Thunder producer’s update on the sequel

In a recent interview, Jerry Bruckheimer, the producer of F1 and Days of Thunder, assured fans that the wait for Days of Thunder 2 will be worth it. The ever-evolving landscape in film-making technology has given him the confidence that a new storyline can be presented in an engaging manner. He also lauded Cruise’s ability to think of fresh ideas.

“Tom is such a great individual. He comes up with phenomenal ideas. We will have something really exciting for the audience once we pull it together,” he said. Christopher McQuarrie, the director of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, is yet another individual who has spoken at length about the sequel happening.

He said in an interview this May, “I totally know what the premise of the movie would be. In five seconds, I knew what the premise would be. I looked at the response to Top Gun: Maverick and immediately turned to Tom and said, ‘Days of Thunder.'” All these talks are expected to result in a bound script in the coming months.