Jimmie Johnson Hopeful of Winning Once Again in NASCAR Despite Competition Being Tougher Than Ever

Jimmie Johnson’s second inning in NASCAR has shifted from the driver’s seat to the boardroom, but the seven-time Cup Series champion hasn’t lost his competitive fire. Now leading Legacy Motor Club’s long-term vision, securing sponsorships, building infrastructure, and mentoring his team, Johnson remains convinced he can still add another victory to his record. Even at 50, he hasn’t closed the door on win number 84, the one that would finally push him past Cale Yarborough on NASCAR’s all-time winners list.

Since stepping away from full-time Cup competition in 2020, Johnson has chased speed across different disciplines. He tested his mettle in the NTT IndyCar Series, driving the No. 48 Honda for Chip Ganassi Racing part-time in 2021 and then full-time in 2022. Between those runs, he also competed in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship with Ally Cadillac Racing, keeping his skills sharp.

Then came 2023 and a new challenge as he took ownership of the Legacy Motor Club team. Taking the reins at LMC, Johnson split his time between leadership and the occasional race. But adapting to the Next Gen Cup car proved tougher than expected. Gone were the old setups and habits that defined his heyday. Over nine starts last year, he couldn’t finish better than 26th, a far cry from his championship form.

But then, this season, he returned for just two races yet reminded everyone that his instincts remain strong. At the Daytona 500, he finished third, a result that rekindled the belief that he still has unfinished business. Reflecting on the challenge, Johnson said, “Running the nine events, the cars are so specific and the way you drive them, team support, pit stops, all these different elements are really tough to do on a limited schedule.

“But right races and for the right reasons, that makes a lot of sense. But yeah, I’d love to continue to expand on ticking more of these bucket list opportunities off my list.”

Johnson admitted the new cars and limited seat time make success an uphill climb, but insisted the thrill remains unmatched.

“That was a very nice day, hope to do it. We don’t really speak of podiums in our industry, but finishing third and essentially being on the podium was just an incredible opportunity. And man, the 84th when I want to believe that opportunity is there one way, shape, or another, be in the eighty-four car chasing at 84th when um man I really would like to tick that box,” he added.

Looking ahead, Johnson’s 2026 calendar is already shaping up. He’s ready to race in NASCAR’s debut San Diego street event on June 21, a new venture for the sport. The Daytona 500 and Coca-Cola 600 could also be on his radar, marking what could be a more active season than fans have seen from him in years.