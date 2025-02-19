Jimmie Johnson Joins Jeff Gordon and Richard Petty in the Record Books; Scores Win on the Owner Front

Sustaining at the top level of NASCAR for decades is not an easy task. It requires commitment, focus, and extraordinary skill. This is precisely why there were only three drivers who have had a top 5 finish in the Daytona 500 over 20 years after their first appearance in the crown jewel event until Sunday. On Sunday, Jimmie Johnson joined them to make it a four-name list.

Johnson finished in third place after a chaotic final stage in the Great American Race. By doing so, he joined Richard Petty, Jeff Gordon, and Ricky Rudd in the elite group. It was the Legacy Motor Club co-owner’s best finish in the Daytona 500 since winning his second Harley J. Earl trophy in 2013.

Jimmie Johnson has joined a very small list of drivers who have had a top-5 finish in the Daytona 500 over 20 years after their first Richard Petty – 27 years, 1 day

Jimmie Johnson – 22 years, 0 days

Jeff Gordon – 21 years, 9 days

Ricky Rudd – 20 years, 3 days Honorable… — nascarman (@nascarman_rr) February 17, 2025

It was also his best finish in the Cup Series since his last full-time season in 2020. He told the press, “It’s really a different set of emotions. The pride that I have in this resolve and the pride I have in this company, knowing what we’re trying to achieve and the journey we’re on, I am so satisfied, so happy right now.”

The result carried special significance since it came in his first year of being a majority co-owner of the team. His drivers, Erik Jones and John-Hunter Nemechek impressed the crowd with their performances as well. Nemechek finished in fifth place while Jones brought his Camry XSE home in 12th place.

Johnson and his drivers produce Legacy Motor Club’s best race so far

Johnson signed on to the ownership group of Legacy Motor Club towards the end of 2022. He immediately got to making monumental changes in the way the team operated. A significant rebranding was done, manufacturers were changed, and many new people were brought into the payroll. But the results were just not there over the last two seasons.

Jones expressed in the latter months of 2024 that they were all working towards a goal and that the process that they are on will definitely yield results. The performance of the three cars in the Daytona 500 reflected the hard work that they’ve been doing. The team’s average finish came out to be 6.67, its highest ever.

Legacy Motor Club’s best race ever

(2023-Present) Jimmie Johnson: 3rd

John Hunter Nemechek: 5th

Erik Jones: 12th Avg Finish: 6.67 (best ever)

Top 5s: 2 (most ever)

Worst Finish: 12th (T – best ever) pic.twitter.com/0Y7Uu0BFpn — NASCAR Insights (@NASCARInsights) February 17, 2025

Also, it has never had two cars in the top 5 until now. These numbers prove that Legacy Motor Club is on the proper route to becoming a contender for wins every week. Will Johnson and his drivers be able to hold on to this momentum and deliver in Atlanta this Sunday? Or will they stumble once again? The world waits to know.