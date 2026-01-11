Joe Gibbs’ First Daytona 500 Win Led to Ned Jarrett Apologizing to Dale Earnhardt

Dale Earnhardt Sr. was an extraordinary gentleman of class. Many stories from the past echo the standards he held for himself, both on and off the racetrack. One particular incident involving him, Dale Jarrett, and Ned Jarrett sheds a stronger light on the deep empathy he held for those who competed alongside him.

Ned’s son Dale Jarrett narrated the story during a recent interview with Kyle Petty. The 1993 Daytona 500 was the first Cup Series race that Joe Gibbs Racing ever won. It was a late-race chess match, filled with strategy, and Dale Jarrett, driving the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing car, was the one who made the final move. Earnhardt was still chasing his maiden Daytona 500 win and had reason to be aggressive.

With just a few laps remaining, Jarrett glued his car to the rear bumper of Earnhardt’s. He caught the right draft coming to the white flag, pulled side-by-side on Turn 4, and edged past him when crossing the finish line. As any driver would be, he was absolutely thrilled with the victory. One person who was more so than he was was his father, Ned Jarrett.

Ned had been in the booth during the race, and the broadcasters had made him call the race, sensing that there was an opportunity that his son could be the winner. His words of jubilation on the mic went, “It’s the Dale and Dale Show coming off of turn four. You know who I’m pulling for! It’s Dale Jarrett. Bring her the inside, Dale! Don’t let him get down there. He’s going to make it. Dale Jarrett’s going to win the Daytona 500!”

This was a perfect moment of a father completely enjoying a remarkable achievement made by his son. It was what the broadcasters had hoped for as well. But, in the aftermath, Ned wasn’t completely alright with what he said. Believing himself to have acted unprofessionally, he went over to Earnhardt at the Rockingham Speedway a week later and apologized.

Jarrett narrated, “He said, ‘Look, I have to apologize for something. I wasn’t very professional in the way that I called that. I hope you’ll understand and accept my apology.’ Dale looked at him and said, ‘What are you talking about, Ned?’ You know, I appreciate that, but there’s no apology needed.’ He said, ‘That’s your son. Uh, you know, he won the Daytona 500.'”

A different driver might have been offended at being spoken about in such a manner, with thousands of fans listening on the track and at home. But Earnhardt had been completely understanding. This story comes off as yet another strong reason why he was and is respected across generations.