Joe Gibbs Praises “Family Guy” Chase Briscoe’s Path to NASCAR Success Through Struggles

Feb 12, 2025; Daytona Beach, Florida, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Briscoe (19) celebrates with team owner Joe Gibbs after winning the pole during qualifying for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

When Chase Briscoe stepped into Martin Truex Jr.’s seat, few expected him to carry the same torch of success. Yet Briscoe has quickly silenced doubters, winning over veterans and fans alike with his performances on the track.

After Stewart-Haas Racing shut its doors last year, Briscoe shifted from Ford to Toyota and landed in a completely new atmosphere with Joe Gibbs Racing.

The early adjustment period demanded patience, but he has wasted little time finding his rhythm. His rapid adaptation has already earned the respect of team owner Joe Gibbs.

Asked after the Southern 500, what has stood out most in Briscoe’s run, Gibbs didn’t hesitate. He said, “I think it is gaining confidence as he goes. But I think the one thing that we all know in this sport, you look for speed. The fact that he’s been on, I think, five poles, and he’s really, really been fast.”

The Coach also pointed to Briscoe’s balance off the track, noting how he juggles racing with his responsibilities at home. He added, “Like tonight starting up front, then to kind of dominate the race. I think what he showed is great speed.

“I think he’s really hard-working. Great person. Great family guy. He and Marissa with their three kids now. It’s a thrill to see somebody like that. He’s 30. For him to have fought that long to be in the sport.”

Gibbs hasn’t forgotten the long road Briscoe traveled, recalling how he once slept on couches, chasing opportunities, before dominating the Xfinity ranks. “It’s just a great sports story, really. We just really appreciate him,” Gibbs said.

Gibbs also believes Briscoe is a perfect fit for Johnny Morris and Bass Pro Shops sponsors, as he loves to fish.

Briscoe had echoed that sentiment during an interview on Today’s Lely Radio Sports Page, calling the Bass Pro Shops partnership the coolest part of his journey.

“I have always enjoyed fishing ever since I was a little kid. So, there’s no better sponsor to have than Bass Pro Shops,” he said.