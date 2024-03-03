Joey Logano Proud of Team Despite Embarrassing NASCAR Penalty Last Week

Joey Logano receiving a penalty for wearing illegal webbed gloves during the qualifying session in Atlanta was all the talk last week. He had to serve a pass-through penalty and a fine of $10,000 for his actions and ended up finishing the race in 28th place. However, the 2x Cup champion is only happy to move on from the embarrassing incident ahead of the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas.

Talking to the media, Logano said, “As a driver, you work with the team and hey, I’m going to take a portion of responsibility for that too, obviously, I shouldn’t have put the glove on.” Continuing to express confidence in his team, he added, “What I’m proud of about this team is that yeah that was a tough situation for us it was hard to go through, embarrassing, for sure.”

While NASCAR ruled that, in addition to giving him a performance advantage the glove also presented a safety hazard, Joey Logano doesn’t see things that way. He believes that he did not put himself in any more danger than what usually came with stock car racing.

As is becoming its habit, the sanctioning body showed off the illegal glove at Vegas and detailed the infringement. It was originally believed that the glove was webbed only between the thumb and the index finger. However, the latest revelations show it to be webbed throughout all the fingers.

All said and done, Logano and the #22 team have moved on from the unfortunate occurrence. The front-row start they have managed to bring in at Vegas proves the same.

Joey Logano extends front-row streak in the #22 Ford Mustang at Vegas

Logano fired around the 1.5-mile track at a windy Las Vegas on Saturday’s time trials and completed his lap in 29.291 seconds. He recorded a speed of 184.357 miles per hour and earned his second pole of the season.

He has now been on the front row in all three races in the 2024 season. It will be Hendrick Motorsports’ Kyle Larson joining him on the front row this time.

Talking about the pole he said, “The fact that we got through it, and just move on, and focus on the next week and we showed we had some speed in our race car and to be able to put it on the pole here. To me, is a statement-type lap, so proud of that.” Logano is a three-time winner at the track and goes into Sunday’s race with a winning odd of +1400.