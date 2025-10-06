mobile app bar

Joey Logano Uses Lucky ROVAL Escape to Make Passionate Case for the Playoffs System

Jerry Bonkowski
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano (22) during qualifying for the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Mar 15, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano (22) during qualifying for the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Joey Logano wants NASCAR to keep the current playoff system unchanged. Well, wouldn’t you say the same after you’ve won three NASCAR Cup championships in the last seven years, and are still in the hunt for potentially a fourth crown this year, which would be his second title in a row and third in the last four years?

Given all that, do you really think Logano would want to see NASCAR change the current playoff format or completely eliminate it and revert to the old system, where the driver earning the most points in all 36 races of the season is crowned Cup champion?

“The playoffs create drama, it creates storylines, it creates awesome moments like that,” Logano said with a smile almost as wide as his home state of Connecticut.

The reason Logano was so happy? He finished just high enough—20th—and with just enough points to advance to the Round of Eight semifinals that start Sunday in Las Vegas. Had he finished 21st, he would have likely not advanced to the next round.

Sure, he may head to Sin City ranked last of the eight semifinalists, but if past experience is any indicator, Logano could very well be on his way to earning that fourth Cup championship in similar fashion as he did all of the other three.

You know: coming from behind in the pack to emerge No. 1 after the final checkered flag falls in the season finale a month from now in Phoenix.

“I don’t understand what people don’t like about (the playoffs),” Logano said. “I really don’t get it. And if you’re one of those people who say the regular season doesn’t matter or that playoffs don’t matter, humph! One point would have been the difference there [of him not advancing to the Round of Eight].

“I preach that all the time, I’m not just saying because it works for us, I’m saying it’s because it’s true. One point was the difference there, that’s real drama. If you don’t have cut-off races and things like that, what do you talk about today, how Shane [winner Shane van Gisbergen] waxed everybody’s butt? Is that what you want?

“I just think this playoff format is just wicked.”

Different Questions, Same Answer Applies

Although he was asked more so about the last lap incident between Denny Hamlin and Ross Chastain, Logano’s response also fits the message if his critics will say Logano has taken advantage of the system to have earned his three Cup crowns to date.

“Desperate people will do desperate things,” he said. “It makes you question your morals plenty of times; it’s hard to do it. It’s kind of like, what are you willing to do?”

Post Edited By:Rahul Ahluwalia

About the author

Jerry Bonkowski

Jerry Bonkowski

x-icon

Jerry Bonkowski is a veteran sportswriter who has worked full-time for many of the top media outlets in the world, including USA Today (15 years), ESPN.com (4+ years), Yahoo Sports (4 1/2 years), NBCSports.com (8 years) and others. He has covered virtually every major professional and collegiate sport there is, including the Chicago Bulls' six NBA championships (including heavy focus on Michael Jordan), the Chicago Bears Super Bowl XX-winning season, the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs World Series championships, two of the Chicago Blackhawks' NHL titles, Tiger Woods' PGA Tour debut, as well as many years of beat coverage of the NFL, MLB, NHL and NBA for USA Today. But Jerry's most notable achievement has been covering motorsports, most notably NASCAR, IndyCar, NHRA drag racing and Formula One. He has had a passion for racing since he started going to watch drag races at the old U.S. 30 Dragstrip (otherwise known as "Where the Great Ones Run!") in Hobart, Indiana. Jerry has covered countless NASCAR, IndyCar and NHRA races and championship battles over the years. He's also the author of a book, "Trading Paint: 101 Great NASCAR Debates", published in 2010 (and he's hoping to soon get started on another book). Away from sports, Jerry was a fully sworn part-time police officer for 20 years, enjoys reading and music (especially "hair bands" from the 1980s and 1990s), as well as playing music on his electric keyboard, driving (fast, of course!), spending time with Cyndee his wife of nearly 40 years, the couple's three adult children and three grandchildren (with more to come!), and his three dogs -- including two German Shepherds and an Olde English Bulldog who thinks he's a German Shepherd.. Jerry still gets the same excitement of seeing his byline today as he did when he started in journalism as a 15-year-old high school student. He is looking forward to writing hundreds, if not thousands, of stories in the future for TheSportsRush.com, as well as interacting with readers.

Share this article

Don’t miss these