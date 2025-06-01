Josh Berry Urges NASCAR to Go All the Way With Next Gen Car’s Horsepower Woes: “It’s Just Physics”

For years, NASCAR tinkered with aerodynamic packages, trialed alternative diffusers, and experimented with tire compounds, but those adjustments largely fell flat, failing to deliver consistent or compelling results. Meanwhile, drivers and fans clamored for a horsepower boost in the Next Gen car, only to face a firm “no” from the sanctioning body, which cited prohibitive costs as a key barrier. Now, however, the tide seems to be shifting, and Josh Berry is firmly in favor of revving up things.

At present, the Next Gen engines are capped at 670 horsepower — a far cry from the nearly 1,000-horsepower beasts of previous stock car generations. NASCAR justified the reduction as a move to improve safety and attract new engine manufacturers.

Yet, it seems the organization is finally rethinking its stance. Mike “Bagman” Bagley of SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s The Morning Drive reported that NASCAR SVP of Competition Elton Sawyer confirmed, “Increasing the horsepower on Cup cars is on the table and is being discussed daily.”

Ahead of the Nashville Superspeedway race, Berry addressed the potential increase during a press conference. Asked for his take on the matter, the Wood Brothers Racing driver didn’t mince words. “I definitely think it needs more. The question, I think, boils down to how much more does it need to move the needle? I don’t really have an answer to that,” he said.

However, he emphasized that any increase must be substantial enough for drivers to feel the difference. What he doesn’t want is for the horsepower to go up 100 horsepower, and it doesn’t really look that different, and everyone goes, “Oh, that wasn’t it,” Berry added.

Berry believes that while horsepower is a critical factor, it’s just one piece of a complex puzzle: “It is a combination of a lot of things. It is the aero side of the car, it is horsepower, it’s the tires. Honestly, it’s technology.

“I raced a Pro Late Model on Thursday night, and when I got out front, my car drove a lot better than when I was tucked up behind someone’s bumper. It’s just technology, and the field is that close. It’s just physics and aero. It would definitely be a step in the right direction if they go in that direction. We will see what happens.”

Today’s reduced power output has taken a heavy toll, sapping the thrill from short-track racing and leaving both fans and drivers disillusioned. While there is no official statement yet on the horsepower figure that NASCAR might target, the chorus of drivers rallying behind the idea suggests the sport could soon see a big shift.