“Just Getting Started”: Tony Stewart’s Warning to NASCAR Rivals & Critics Amplified by Key SHR Member

2023 wasn’t a smooth ride for Stewart-Haas Racing. But that doesn’t seem to have curbed the spirit of either owner Tony Stewart, or his employees. On that note, when Stewart launched a warning to the other teams on the Cup Series roster, veteran crew chief Rodney Childers re-echoed his boss’s words.

Smoke said in a new promotional video, ” I understand performance hasn’t been where we want it to be. But as racers, we’ll never lose the ambition to win. The performance doesn’t reflect what we stand for.”

A three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, Tony Stewart stated that they weren’t merely chasing the hype. With Josh Berry and Noah Gragson filling the shoes of Kevin Harvick and Aric Almirola, respectively, Stewart-Haas Racing is playing it real.

“While we are entering a new era of Stewart-Haas Racing, I want to make one thing clear,” said Stewart, hinting at their winning moments over the years. “These are the moments we continue to work for.”

“We’re not here to entertain. We’re not here for the hype. We don’t have to prove our legacy. We’re here to elevate racing. And, to win,” he added.

To Smoke’s words, Childers wrote, “It’s already been a fun last few weeks.. Just getting started..” Building upon a lackluster season, the veteran crew chief let out the subtle warning, suggesting that the Ford team had a lot to prove amidst all their miseries. And that they were constantly working on it.

Tony Stewart’s message to his haters

The 52-year-old semi-retired stock car driver has been in the business for years now. Needless to say, he is not derailed by a couple of mean comments from the haters. His confidence in his team is as strong as ever.

“If there’s one thing I’ve learned from my career, it’s that the doubters are always the loudest from the outside,” said the Indiana native. “I heard them when I was racing and I hear them now with my team.”

“But here’s what I can confidently say. Anyone who doubts us, doesn’t really know us. Because this team was founded by two renegades who do things their way. Gene and I don’t just welcome challenges, we seek them out,” he exclaimed.

The ex-NASCAR speedster admitted that although he knew the road would not be easy, he believed in his team’s vision, which is why he has hired the best drivers in the sport. Let’s wait and watch how all of that works out for Stewart-Haas Racing this year.