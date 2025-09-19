“Just Not How I Was Raised”: Ryan Blaney Will Not Wreck People to Be Taken Seriously

Ryan Blaney refuses to be NASCAR’s version of legendary rock star Alice Cooper—you know, the guy who 53 years ago had the big hit “No More Mr. Nice Guy.”

The 31-year-old Blaney takes pride in being a nice guy in a sport that has its share of not-so-nice guys. But that’s just the way Blaney was raised. His grandfather, Lou, and sprint car legend father Dave raised him to treat people with respect, not just in life, but especially on a racetrack.

“There’s always this discussion about, it’s been brought up specifically about me, like, ‘Hey, do you think guys take advantage of you because you race a certain way and maybe they feel like they can take more of an advantage of you?’ Blaney said during Ford media availability this week in Loudon, New Hampshire, the site of Sunday’s Round of 12 playoff opener. “My dad taught me at a young age, when I was getting going [as a racer], that you give respect and you hope to get it back.

“I’ve tried to be really respectful, no matter what it is. When I was a rookie and as I’ve been in it for a while, I try to be respectful. It’s just not in my nature to be the rough guy. That’s just not how I was raised. That’s not how my dad taught me to race. It’s not how the guys I grew up racing late models around raced. We all respected one another.”

While Blaney races his competitors respectfully, he’s not a pushover, either. He gives what he gets. If a driver tries to push him around, Blaney knows that he can’t let that happen. That’s why it’s rare to find any competing driver who has anything bad to say about the Team Penske driver of the No. 12 Ford Mustang.

Blaney Never Has and Never Will Be Like Dale Earnhardt, The Intimidator

In a sense, Blaney is the complete opposite of the late Dale Earnhardt, who was known for his “chrome horn” and pushing opponents out of the way so he could get by, usually en route to another one of his 76 career Cup wins or one of his record-tying seven Cup championships.

Even during his championship-winning season in 2023, Blaney knew he had a target on his back, especially going into the title-deciding Championship 4 race in Phoenix. But he raced clean, and in turn, cleaned house by taking home the champion’s trophy and well over seven figures in prize money.

“If you just kind of get racing hard with somebody, well then you put that in your brain and maybe you run them harder,” Blaney said. “I’m not one that’s gonna go out and intentionally turn someone around or things like that.

“[Former Cup champ] Matt Kenseth actually had a very good quote. He was on Dale [Earnhardt] Jr.’s podcast a couple years ago, and he was like, ‘I don’t really like running into guys, but I really don’t like getting run into, so I would just hit you twice as hard and that’s the end of it.’

“I guess I’ve just always thought that way. I [said] Friday out at Bristol, and I think the best thing you can do is, ‘OK, this guy seems to need to rough me up to get by me or beat me.’ I think the biggest statement you can make is, ‘I’m just gonna beat you clean, and I’m never gonna touch you.’ That’s a bigger statement.

“I don’t need to resort to that stuff to drive by you and beat you. That’s just my mindset and how I’ve always been as far as behind the wheel and how I like to race people.”