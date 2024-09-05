Katelyn Larson Opens Up On Her Popularity As A Nascar Wife: “It Gets Overwhelming”

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson and Katelyn Sweet have been married since 2018. They are one of the most beloved couples in NASCAR and have three beautiful children together. Sweet, in particular, has found great affinity with the fandom over the years and is currently regarded as one of the most popular women associated with the sport. How does she view this fame?

Advertisement

She spoke about it in a recent conversation with former racer Kenny Wallace and noted, “I always laugh when people ask my autograph and I just don’t quite understand sometimes. I still feel very normal.” Some of the reasons behind her popularity are her active Instagram page, consistent presence in dirt races, and badass attitude to do wild things.

She continued, “I still go to the dirt track. I mean I grew up going to Silver Dollar Speedway. Three weeks old was my first race. So, I don’t feel any different from this from that time to now.” She reiterated that she doesn’t understand why some fans go berserk around her. But in their defense, it is not every day that they see a mother of three chugging beer on the Brickyard.

Sweet was seen in the act after her husband’s Brickyard 400 victory and needless to say, the fans loved it. However, she clarified that it was a lost habit brought back only temporarily for the sake of celebration. “It just gets overwhelming. I’m already overwhelmed with life and the when I have a lot of fans in my ear all the time and negativity … But yeah I’ve just taken a break. But I brought it back at the Brickyard because that was very warranted to chug a beer again.”

A few years back when she still worked in the souvenir hauler and wasn’t a mother of three, such thrills were just another occurrence. But the responsibilities of motherhood have taken over now. Her first son, Owen, was born in 2014. Larson popped the question of marriage on the kid’s third birthday and they were married shortly after. The couple welcomed their daughter, Audrey, in 2018.

Their third child, Cooper Donald was born in 2022. Notably, Sweet is the sister of professional racer and Larson’s High Limit Racing Series partner Brad Sweet. She was a part of the USA Network’s Race for the Championship Series which was released in 2022. The reality TV show gained her much attention and helped cast her into being the popular figure that she is now.