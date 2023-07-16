Kevin Harvick Admits “My Wife Would Kill Me” if He Does Not Do This After NASCAR Retirement

One might expect that after a grueling NASCAR career lasting more than two decades, a driver might want to take some time off from the sport and focus on other areas. Turns out, this is not something Kevin Harvick plans to do. The Stewart-Haas Racing driver wants to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Jeff Gordon and Dale Earnhardt Jr., who remain ever so close to the sport in various capacities.

Ahead of the New Hampshire race, the 2014 Cup champion spoke at length during the media briefing, touching on aspects like approaching retirement, life post-retirement, and whether he sees himself involved with the sport.

Kevin Harvick takes Dale Jr.’s words into consideration

The #4 driver, who also got involved with the CARS Tour as an owner with Dale Jr., Justin Marks, and Jeff Burton earlier this year, thinks that life after retirement would be just as hectic as his life in a NASCAR car.

Harvick said, “I’ve learned, and Dale Jr. warned me of this, that I would be busier when I got out of the car than I was in the car. Because in the car, I already had an excuse to not do things. Out of the car, you have no excuse to not do anything. So, I’m learning that quickly. But I will have control of my schedule after I get done with the first half of FOX as far as what I do on the weekends.

“But during the week, I have to work. My wife would kill me if I didn’t work. If I was home everyday, I’d be a big problem. We would have way too many projects going on. So, it’s going to be fun because I really enjoy the race team part of it.”

Kevin Harvick Picks Kyle Busch as the driver who pushed him to the limit

During the briefing, Harvick was also asked about the driver he felt pushed him to his very best. Unsurprisingly, he picked Kyle Busch, having competed against Busch at all levels of NASCAR.

Harvick said, “As we’ve gone through the years, we’ve learned to respect each other, and I think there was a great rivalry there for a number of years whether it was on Friday, Saturday, or Sunday. That, to me, was a great period of time of being able to push the limits, and also have fun with that particular piece of the puzzle.”

With Harvick taking up analyst duties at FOX and being involved as an owner with KHI and CARS Tour, fans will surely get to see more of one of the most decorated drivers in the modern era.