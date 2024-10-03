Samantha Busch Shares “Overwhelming” First-hand Experience Of Hurricane Helene’s After Effects

Five days after Hurricane Helene crashed into the coast of Florida, it has been categorized as the second deadliest hurricane to hit the United States of America since 2000. Devastation and death tolls continue to rise and paint a harrowing tale of nature’s brute force. States are drenched from the nearly 42 trillion gallons of rainfall and it has all cast Samantha Busch into a spiral of existential crisis.

The wife of two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch took to Instagram to share her recent experience shopping at Walmart and how it led her to realize something crucial. She said in a story, “North Carolina, you are bad***. The amount of people jumping in to help, whether it is rescue or supplies, or whatever it is, it’s been amazing. I’m doing the same thing.”

“But then, I am in the aisles of Walmart which are bare in some sections. Let me tell you. Like, tampons. Gone. Diapers? Gone. A lot of just basic medicines? Gone.” She continued talking about her encounter with an elderly man who couldn’t get any adult diapers for his use. He had been enquiring with the staff about a particular brand and its restocking timeline since it was the only one he could afford.

The incident left Busch with a bunch of thoughts. She said that watching people suffer has left her overwhelmed and added, “I think we live in this nice bubble of worrying about things that in the grand scheme of things aren’t important. And then you think about the basic stuff that people are missing right now.” Pretty much what the thoughts of a lot of people are right now.

She noted how she’d bought hair shampoo and conditioner to donate but had failed to think if those affected had access to water in the first place. NASCAR has been doing a big part in the relief efforts. 23XI Racing announced that Michael Jordan will be providing $1 million from his part. Cup Series icon Greg Biffle has been on the frontlines helping the affected through helicopter missions.

Notably, he’d received a message on Facebook from a family that was stranded in the mountains. He quickly realized that they might not be the only ones and began organizing necessities supplies through tens of helicopters. Hendrick Motorsports and Joe Gibbs Racing are also a part of this mission. The motorsports community is fully committed to serving the affected in this critical moment.