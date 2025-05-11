Kyle Busch Has Not Given Up On a Potential Indy 500 Run Yet, But Claims He Has Not Received Any Offers

The “other Kyle” is still waiting to fulfill his long-held dream. While Kyle Larson this month is making his second consecutive attempt at “The Double” — competing in both IndyCar’s Indianapolis 500 and the NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 nightcap on the same day — Kyle Busch still hopes to do “The Double” someday.

Admittedly, however, time is starting to run out for the two-time NASCAR Cup champ. Busch just turned 40 years old on May 2, which would make him one of the oldest rookies to ever compete at Indy. The earliest the younger Busch brother could do The Double now would be next year.

The biggest problem the younger Busch faces is getting a ride at Indianapolis, as well as enough sponsorship dollars to make it worthwhile for both himself and whatever team he’d drive for.

And with Busch’s uncertain future at Richard Childress Racing — his current contract expires at the end of this season and no progress has reportedly been made on an extension — Busch’s hopes of racing at Indy next year or in subsequent years may have to come with another NASCAR team owner.

“I wouldn’t say I’ve given up on but the phone hasn’t been ringing,” Busch said on Saturday at Kansas, per Fronstretch.com. “I think Larson got the seat I was supposed to get for the last two years now.”

That is true. There had been discussion that Busch’s current team owner, Richard Childress, was interested in being part of the Indianapolis discussion as a backer in both 2023 and 2024, but Arrow McLaren chose to go with Larson and team owner Rick Hendrick instead.

Busch is keeping a close eye on what Larson does in this year’s Double. Busch would love to emulate his older brother Kurt, who attempted The Double in 2014. Kurt was sixth in the 500, but failed to finish the nightcap 600 due to mechanical issues and ending up 40th.

However, Larson has said that this will likely be his last attempt at The Double, even if weather once again proves to be an obstacle as it was last year, forcing Larson to miss the 600 due to a lengthy rain delay in Indianapolis.

If Larson doesn’t come back to drive in the 500 next year, then perhaps his seat may become available to “the other Kyle.” “Whether that seat’s open for next year, I’m not sure,” Busch said. “(I) haven’t really ventured into that, but those conversations pretty much take place (in) July, August of each year and they try to get done before December.”

Busch is pulling for Larson to complete The Double

Even though he’ll be watching from afar in Charlotte, Busch is rooting for Larson to become only the second driver to ever complete The Double — Tony Stewart did so in 2001, completing all 1,100 combined miles.

“Yeah, I root for him, I wish him well in that endeavor,” Busch said of Larson.

Busch also commented on The Double’s difficulty, adding, “I know how hard it probably is. I’ve never done it but I can guess, and so you hope that one of your fellow guys goes out there and can show the world that the NASCAR guys can do it as good as the IndyCar guys. So, Larson’s probably one of those best guys to have over there to go do that.”

Whether or not his own chance comes, Kyle Busch remains a believer in The Double — and in the NASCAR talent capable of conquering it.