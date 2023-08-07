“It’s Completely Different”: Kyle Busch Calls Out Lack of Respect in NASCAR After Incident With Ryan Blaney in Michigan

The FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan did not run as planned, as the race was postponed to Monday due to the weather conditions. But in the laps that did take place, Kyle Busch had his weekend completely ruined. Pretty early on in the race, Busch made contact with Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney and wrecked out.

He wasn’t alone though; other drivers such as William Byron and Chase Elliott also wrecked out within the first 48 laps of the race. After Busch reached the pits he had the chance to speak with the media and share his thoughts on how drivers race these days, tossing out respect right out of the window.

Kyle Busch talks about the lack of respect while racing these days

While speaking to the media, Busch mentioned, “I put myself in a bad spot. I really hate that I did that. I wish the results were better for the day for our entire RCR team. They work so hard and do so much for me to put myself in a bad spot like that and get crashed. Hate it for Kwik Trip and everybody involved, it was a really short day.”

Furthermore, when asked if his car snapped once he was beside Blaney, Busch responded, “We touched a little bit. And that’s when you lose all the air and you spin out.”

Later on, he added, “They all run hard. They all want to race to crash. I tried to make a move and in the old days, guys that you were racing would let you go and have that spot and work for it later. But in this day in age, it’s completely different. So I got a guy that ran on my outside and took the air off,”

What happened between Busch and Ryan Blaney?



During lap 15 of the race, Busch gained momentum racing Blaney on the inside. However, after Blaney continued to race wheel to wheel, the pair made slight contact with each other, contact that was enough to destabilize the two-time Cup Series champion’s car and spin him out.

Once Busch’s car got out of control, he slid across the track and slammed onto the outside retainer wall. In the process, he damaged his car to the extent that he had to retire the car to the pits. This means that when we get back to racing on Monday, Busch will not be able to participate. Thus, this will become his fifth DNF of the season and his second time in the past four races where he has finished last.

Interestingly, Blaney also made contact with Corey LaJoie, though that did not result in LaJoie spinning out, the latter only got loose for a second there. But the pair did have a conversation about it after the race was suspended.