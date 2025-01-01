Kyle Busch’s Anniversary Post Reveals Why Wife Samantha is the “Best Thing That Has Ever Happened” to the NASCAR Driver

Kyle and Samantha Busch poses on the red carpet for the 2023 NASCAR Awards Banquet at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. © Stephanie Amador / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

December 31 marks a special day for many NASCAR couples, but none like Kyle and Samantha Busch. The duo is truly inseparable, having weathered life’s storms together — from infertility challenges to the highs and lows of Kyle’s racing career, they’ve steadfastly supported each other.

In a heartfelt anniversary post, Kyle Busch celebrated their shared journey, from their beginnings with two pet dogs to the joyous arrivals of their children, Brexton and Lennix, who made their family complete in 2022.

His message read: “To my lovely wife… Thank you for sharing your life with me as your the best thing that has ever happened to me. Happy Anniversary and I Love You so much!!”

Additionally, he emphasized how the celebration was uniquely theirs, spent at the track during the 2025 Tulsa Shootout, appreciating Samantha’s uncompromising support with a side note: “P.S. I know your the best because we are at the track again on our special day.”

To my lovely wife… Thank you for sharing your life with me as your the best thing that has ever happened to me. Happy Anniversary and I Love You so much!! P.S. I know your the best because we are at the track again on our special day 😘 pic.twitter.com/QH3Atweaec — Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) December 31, 2024

On their anniversary, Samantha Busch turned to Instagram to celebrate her husband with a touching series of photographs featuring the couple and their children. Her post was capped with a heartfelt caption that read:

“I loved you then, I love you still, I’ll love you forever. To the man that’s my best friend, always has my back (like getting food out of my teeth in VL), the father who is always there for our kids and the one who after all these years still puts a smile on my face. Happy Anniversary.”

When Busch talked about how his wife and kids changed his life

During a candid chat with Kenny Wallace, Kyle opened up about the profound impact his family has had on his life. When Wallace inquired whether Samantha had a hand in refining his character, Busch wholeheartedly affirmed, saying, “1,000%. Definitely… The Rowdy nickname didn’t come along because I wasn’t.”

He elaborated, “I did have a little bit of that before her and then obviously we dated for a little bit and we’ve been married for 13 years now… But I would say the kid’s thing kind of changes you a little bit as well too more so…”

He admitted that, despite some youthful indiscretions that lingered even after Samantha entered his life, becoming a father fundamentally altered his outlook.

Fans remain hopeful that 2025 will mark a resurgence of Busch’s ‘Rowdy’ ways, aiming to clinch more victories and perhaps inch closer to the legendary status of Dale Earnhardt.