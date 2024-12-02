Kyle Busch’s Wife Samantha Busch Contemplates Future Podcast to Raise Infertility Awareness After Personal Struggles

Kyle and Samantha Busch poses on the red carpet for the 2023 NASCAR Awards Banquet at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. © Stephanie Amador / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

Infertility is a disease that affects nearly 12% of women aged 15-44 in the United States. One of the most prominent couples who overcame this issue in recent times is the Busch’s. Two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch and his wife Samatha underwent IVF treatment back in 2014 for the birth of their son Brexton. They’ve come a long way since then, earned a lot of goodwill for their social work in the field, and continue doing so.

Samantha revealed on Instagram recently that she is currently undergoing infertility coaching training and that she might start a podcast next year to create awareness related to it.

This is not the first time that she has been involved in helping those struggling with infertility. Back in 2014, the couple tried getting pregnant naturally but couldn’t. This led them to go down the route of IVF.

Samatha told the Charlotte Observer in 2022, “In going through that, we realized it’s not only a physical and emotional struggle, but the financial hurdles are also crazy — and things add up so fast, and insurance doesn’t cover any of it.”

This understanding led to the creation of an organization called Bundle of Joy after the birth of Brexton. The Busch’s used this platform to generate grants.

The money was used to help families in the Charlotte area seeking to undergo IVF. By 2022, they’d raised over $1 million and helped over 80 families.

Kyle Busch said about the impact, “Them (Recipients) not having the means to go through it themselves, they would never be able to have children. So, with us being able to raise money and raise awareness, it has been very rewarding to be able to do that.”

When infertility threatened to separate Kyle and Samantha

The severity of this health problem can be further understood by the strain that it caused on the Busch family. Samantha opened up to People Magazine in 2021 and said that the stress of not being able to conceive a child had turned down a bad road for her and her husband.

She said, “Kyle was my rock and it felt like I didn’t have that anymore. We were spiraling. It felt like divorce was real and it was scary.”

Following the birth of Brexton, they tried conceiving again but landed in the clinic once again. They also underwent marriage counseling to keep themselves together through this painful period.

They soon found a positive ray of light and Lennix Key Busch was born in 2022. The family of four is a happy bunch today crossing all the hurdles in their path. It is only admirable on many levels that Samantha wants to lend a hand to people who are currently suffering from the problems that she once did.