Bundle of Joy is an organization that Kyle and Samantha Busch started after their struggles with childbirth in 2014. They were diagnosed with infertility and had to undergo IVF treatments for the birth of their son, Brexton. The personal and financial issues that they faced during this time are what inspired the couple to lend a hand to others who might be undergoing a similar challenge.

The organization currently provides grants to families in the Charlotte area who are seeking to undergo IVF treatments. More than 48 babies have been born through its intervention and over $1 million has been raised in support. Bundle of Joy distributes this money through The Reach Clinic in Charlotte and Lake Norman. Needless to say, it has been a life-changing initiative.

Kyle Busch said of the impact to The Charlotte Observer in 2022, “Many of them (Bundle of Joy recipients) have said this is life-changing. Them not having the means to go through it themselves, they would never be able to have children. So, with us being able to raise money and raise awareness, it has been very rewarding to be able to do that.” But it is not all about the money alone.

Samantha added, “Of course, the grants are the main focus, but it is also about education and empowerment. This is why we share our story openly, so other women will feel comfortable asking questions or talking about it, and finding the support groups they require. This community is amazing.” She is currently getting coached to teach women about infertility and IVF professionally.

Bundle of Joy is more a community that shares pains, struggles, and eventually, happiness than it is a charitable organization. The members get together for birthdays and annual gatherings.

The Buschs are proud of the culture that they’ve created. To be able to join and benefit from the fund, a couple has to have a diagnosis of infertility from The Reach Clinic in Charlotte.

It must also be permanently residing in the U.S. in North or South Carolina. There are no other particular restrictions in place apart from these.

However, all applications are received only through the clinic and not directly through the Bundle of Joy fund. Once the clinic approves the couple and their issues, the fund will make the final decision on who it supports.

All applications are viewed as equals and decisions are made without bias of race, religion, ethnicity, or national origin. Bundle of Joy serves as a bright beacon of light for those struggling with childbirth due to infertility and seeking IVF. The NASCAR community has to be proud of the work that Rowdy and his better half have done in this field.