Kyle Larson Admits It Feels “Awkward” Winning the Championship While Seeing Denny Hamlin Fall Short Yet Again

The 2025 Cup Series finale at Phoenix on Sunday was Denny Hamlin’s biggest chance yet to become a champion. Despite leading 208 laps, he lost out to Kyle Larson in the final restart, and the Hendrick Motorsports driver was crowned as the champion for the second time in his career. Because of the respect the two have for each other, there were more feelings than just joy in Larson’s celebrations.

In the post-race press conference, Larson was asked how he felt seeing Hamlin meeting his daughters with tears in their eyes while he celebrated in Victory Lane with his children.

The No. 5 driver replied, “I definitely have a lot of empathy for him. I think I said it in the interview I did on the stage. It is great to celebrate and all that. But it does feel a bit awkward.”

“He has put in so much time and energy, and he has been so close to winning championships, and this is the closest he has ever been. Sure, he is a competitor. But he is a friend. I was gonna be happy for him to win. That was what I was thinking about. I couldn’t wait to tell him, ‘Good job!’ But then the caution came out and the script flipped right there.”

Larson hasn’t spoken to Hamlin yet or watched his post-race interviews. But he admitted that behind all the happiness he felt at being a champion again, there was a deep-rooted sadness for his friend. He went a step further and pointed out that even Hamlin’s haters would be feeling the same right now. “But that’s the competition and that’s the format. It is just weird,” he said.

With three laps to go, the winds appeared to favor Hamlin. He had led 208 of 312 laps and was minutes away from being a champion. But William Byron’s No. 24 Camaro decided to suffer a tire failure just then and crashed into the wall. This brought out a yellow flag and demanded that teams make tire decisions.

While some chose to stay out, Hamlin chose to change all four tires, and Larson decided to change two. The latter’s decision ended up being the right call ultimately, and he prevailed on the subsequent restart. Hamlin told NBC Sports, “We took four tires. I thought that definitely was the right call.”

“Just so many cars took two there. Obviously, put us back. The team did a fantastic job. They prepared a championship car. Just didn’t happen. I’ll try (to win a title again). I got a couple more shots at it.”