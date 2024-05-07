NASCAR Darlington 2024 Schedule: Timings of Race and Qualifying for NASCAR Races at Darlington This Weekend

NASCAR will return to one of its most celebrated venues this weekend. The upcoming race in Darlington will be the 13th of the ongoing Cup Series season and will be accompanied by fixtures in the Xfinity and Truck Series. Making the weekend special will be the throwback schemes that cars will adorn in odes to yesteryear superstars. As the clock ticks down, here’s a look at the timings of the things to come.

Advertisement

The first whistle of the weekend will be blown at 3:05 p.m. Friday (All Eastern Times) signaling the onset of practice and qualifying for the Craftsman Truck Series. At 5:05 p.m. the Xfinity Series will go through the same ritual before the Truck Series main race unfolds at 7:30 p.m. The day will wind up with a press conference after the trucks get back to the garages.

On Saturday, the Cup Series grid will take the lead by completing its practice and qualifying sessions beginning at 10:35 a.m. The Xfinity drivers will get back onto the track at 1:30 p.m. to complete their duties for the weekend. The main Xfinity event will be followed by the usual press meet and conclude the day. When the sun rises on Sunday, the Lady In Black will be awaiting the top tier.

At 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, the Cup Series drivers will take their cars out to the 1.33-mile egg shaped oval and run 293 scheduled laps around it. Once Darlington’s spring Cup Series race for 2024 is done and dusted, the press will get its teeth on the event and close the curtains on the weekend.

Fan vote open to choose the best Darlington throwback scheme

Each of the three national series will go back in time this weekend at Darlington through featuring some iconic paint schemes. Once again, fans have the opportunity to choose their favorite scheme and help it earn some accolades. The voting is now open on the raceway’s website and the rules are pretty easy to understand.

Fans can vote five times in a single day using their email IDs. The vote for each of the series will close on the morning of their main race at 9 a.m. The schemes that get the most votes in each series will be awarded a “Best in Class” trophy during the pre-race ceremonies.