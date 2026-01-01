Kyle Larson’s Son Owen Describes a Tulsa Shootout Victory Filled With Frustration

The Tulsa Shootout has turned into a family showcase, with multiple generations sharing the same dirt. Kyle Busch and his son Brexton are ready to go wheel-to-wheel, while Kyle Larson has also brought his children into the mix, competing alongside his son Owen Larson.

Advertisement

Owen, the 11-year-old son of Kyle and Kaitlyn Larson, faces a packed schedule throughout the Tulsa Shootout, entering competition in the Restricted, Stock Non-Wing, and Winged A-Class divisions this week. He wasted no time making his presence felt.

Owen mirrored his father’s knack for early success by capturing a heat race win in the Winged A-Class on Tuesday. After securing his Winged A-Class heat win at the 2025 Tulsa Shootout, he spoke with visible excitement while reflecting on what he described as a “long day.”

He explained that the victory came with its share of frustration, particularly as he worked to fend off Jeffery Neual repeatedly during the race. Owen said, “Yeah, it was a lot. I was getting frustrated because I was warming up in there, and it was getting hot, and my helmet kept fogging up a little bit.”

He added that patience ultimately carried him to the finish line. “I knew I just had to roll the bottom and get the win. I tried the top at the end, it looks a little bit sketchy, but looks fun.”

While waiting through a marathon stretch of 106 races, the young driver said he passed the time simply by enjoying himself, explaining that he “played around with all my buddies.”

️ Owen Larson recaps a long day and a Winged A-Class win at @TulsaShootout This @HyperRacing44 #TulsaShootout broadcast is powered by @NosEnergyDrink pic.twitter.com/9zPOptr8U1 — FloRacing (@FloRacing) December 31, 2025

Audrey Larson, the seven-year-old middle child of the Larson family, followed suit and proved just as capable, taking a heat race win in the Junior Sprint category and stamping her authority early.

Audrey’s performance in the Junior Sprint division drew additional praise from her father, who highlighted her competitive edge. He noted that Audrey carries a strong sense of self and thrives on competition, suggesting that her drive stems partly from watching her older brother and wanting to follow his lead. According to the HMS driver, that sibling dynamic fuels her motivation more than anything else.

From a racing standpoint, Larson believes Audrey actually resembles him more closely than Owen. He explained that Owen shares his personality, while Audrey brings a fiery demeanor marked by confidence, attitude, and presence. That trait-sharing has already begun to show on track as she continues to build momentum.

Kyle, Owen, and Audrey Larson will all remain in action throughout the remainder of the Tulsa Shootout in Tulsa, Oklahoma, each aiming to leave with at least one Golden Driller Trophy.