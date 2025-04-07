“My Head’s Just Spinning”: Christopher Bell Left Dumbfounded by the Importance of Track Position at Darlington

Christopher Bell did not have a whole lot of belief that he would finish in the top order when he started the race at Darlington on Sunday. Sixteen other competitors were lined up ahead of him on the starting order, and getting past them all over 297 laps was going to be no humble task. And yet, he managed to do it. Well, almost.

The No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing driver finished in third place behind Denny Hamlin and William Byron. He had a good shot to win the race when the final caution came out with four laps in the race. Track position in the ensuing restart was all that mattered, and Bell could only manage to find himself a spot in the third row.

Had he started in the first or second row, it might have been him going home with the spoils. But it doesn’t matter. The result he secured was impressive enough for him to sleep satisfied. What he still can’t come to terms with, though, is how trickily track position mattered throughout the entire race. He expressed his thoughts in his post-race interview.

He said, “I don’t know. It’s so confusing. My head’s just spinning because, literally, at the beginning of the race, I am getting passed for 25th, and then all of a sudden, I inherit track position, and I’m able to maintain my position. So, a very, very, very confusing day for us.” No question, the No. 20 crew will be breaking their brains apart to understand things.

William Byron wishes he had a better restart as well

The Hendrick Motorsports driver was easily the day’s most dominant driver. He led the first 243 laps consecutively before being dethroned by Hamlin. The late-race caution caused by a spin of his teammate, Kyle Larson, renewed hopes for Byron to retake the lead and win the event. However, he wasn’t able to get the best track position on the restart.

He told the press, “You know, took me a long time to get by him [Bell] and then had a great pit stop there at the very end and was able to line up on the second row. Just needed the front row to have a shot to win here. So, yeah. Just sucks. It’ll sting to be this close, but at the same time, it’s like, ‘Man, really proud of that effort by our whole team.'”

The confident resolve is felt throughout the Hendrick Motorsports team. His crew chief, Rudy Fugle, expressed similar sentiments and expressed regret at not being able to win. But they’re all collectively choosing to take the positives out of the weekend and focus on the next challenge. The Lady in Black sure did cast some heavy spells this time.