Kyle Petty Likened to Charles Barkley, Dale Earnhardt Jr. Claims NASCAR “Needs That Guy”

Quite often, players and teams alike get quite riled up when analysts criticize them for their behavior and actions on the field. While most commentators tread a cautious path, keeping in mind their relationships with the players, there are others who tend to be honest to a degree that rubs people in the wrong manner, like Charles Barkley and Kyle Petty. Controversial or not, this is what NASCAR spotter Brett Griffin and Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. believe is the need of the hour.

After Denny Hamlin’s move on Kyle Larson that seemingly pushed the Hendrick driver into the wall in Pocono, Kyle Petty unleashed on Hamlin, claiming the #11 driver was clearly in the wrong, but won’t admit it because that was not his “personality”.

Spotter Brett Griffin feels Kyle Petty is the Charles Barkley of NASCAR media

Petty’s comments came after the race ended and the NASCAR veteran was clearly not impressed by Hamlin’s action or reaction. Discussing Petty’s comments on the Door Bumper Clear podcast, Brett Griffin was in support of Petty’s honesty, claiming this is something the media is missing right now.

Griffin said, “So often in the garage, and in the media, especially these broadcasts, people are scared to say what they really think because they’re going to see each other at the airport, and they’re going to see each other out to dinner next Thursday night when they all get into town. Kyle Petty came on TV, whether you agree with his opinion or not, I literally don’t care, Kyle Petty came on TV and gave you his honest opinion on Denny Hamlin and we need that. We miss the Charles Barkleys of the world.”

“Charles Barkley, whether you like him or not, he gets on TV and tells you exactly what Charles Barkley thinks, and we don’t have that. Kyle Petty was the closest thing we’ve had that in a long time.”

Dale Earnhardt Jr. ‘loves’ that Kyle Petty expressed his honest reaction

As someone who is an outspoken media member himself, Dale Earnhardt Jr. loved what Petty said, also keeping in mind that Petty had some history with the Joe Gibbs Racing driver.

Dale Jr., while agreeing with Petty’s take on Hamlin’s dive being a “dirty move”, said, “I love that, because Kyle is really the one we need, the broadcast needs that guy. He’s gonna say what he thinks, he’s gonna say he believes it, he feels it, and he’s gonna lay it all out there and he has no problem.”

Earnhardt claimed he admires what Petty said because he’s talking to millions of people.