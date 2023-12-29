Lewis Hamilton Urged Bubba Wallace to “Keep Your Head Up” After His NASCAR Suspension

Although Bubba Wallace might be a divisive figure among NASCAR fans, the 23XI Racing driver has a lot of supporters and admirers amid his peers. In fact, Wallace’s admirers stretch beyond the realm of NASCAR and into Formula 1 as well. One such admirer is Lewis Hamilton, who shared a message of support and a word of advice for Wallace while the #23 driver was under immense scrutiny.

This was back in 2022 when Wallace was surrounded by a lot of criticism after his actions against Kyle Larson at Las Vegas Motor Speedway led to a one-race suspension for him. Post this, Hamilton expressed what he believed Wallace should do in that situation.

“I think the best thing he can do is not let anything pull you down. Just keep on pushing, keep your head up, do not give up, do not listen to the things that are being said, do not read what’s on social media, and just keep believing,” Hamilton said as per AP News. “I think if you let those things get to you, it can hold you back.”

“So I just ask him to hold his head high and don’t give up.”

Lewis Hamilton is proud of Bubba Wallace and his stands in NASCAR

Bubba Wallace has never been one to shy away from expressing his thoughts and taking a stand against things, subjects, and ideas that aren’t right. In his time in NASCAR, Wallace has been responsible for taking the initiative to correct a few wrongs, even though these actions attracted a lot of hate towards his way by some fans.

But what it also attracted was admiration and support, from his peers in NASCAR, and his admirers like Lewis Hamilton from F1. Hamilton commented on Wallace’s stands, saying, “I think what he stands for is amazing, he is so brave with being outspoken.”

The seven-time F1 champion added that he saw Wallace’s Netflix documentary, ‘Race: Bubba Wallace,’ which gave a deep account of not only Wallace’s life as a regular guy and as a top NASCAR driver but also shed light on the person behind the driver and the individual behind the name, for which Hamilton claimed he was “genuinely very proud” of him.