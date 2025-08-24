mobile app bar

Fans Left Disappointed as William Byron, Ryan Blaney & Christopher Bell Land NASCAR 25 Cover: “Kind of a Letdown”

Neha Dwivedi
Published

(L-R) The NASCAR Cup Series Championship Four, William Byron (24), Christopher Bell (20), Ryan Blaney (12) and Kyle Larson (5) stand on stage during driver introductions for the Cup Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale on Nov. 5, 2023.

NASCAR’s new video game, the first console release since 2023’s NASCAR Arcade Rush, is set to drop in October 2025 and has already stirred excitement among fans and influencers. To get even more buzz, NASCAR recently unveiled a poster featuring Christopher Bell, William Byron, and Ryan Blaney.

As part of Saturday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway, iRacing Studios and NASCAR revealed the cover in the Fan Zone ahead of the Cup Series regular-season finale for the much-anticipated NASCAR 25 racing game.

The official title will showcase all four national touring series: ARCA Menards, Craftsman Truck, Xfinity, and the Cup Series. It will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. Game modes include career mode, quick race, championship season, and an eye-popping 40-player multiplayer.

Earlier in the week, NASCAR had teased the game with its first in-game look, showing Ryan Blaney’s No. 12 Ford among several cars lined up on track. That preview fueled optimism, but the new poster drew backlash, with fans disappointed by the inclusion of three driver faces rather than cars.

Reactions flooded in on NASCAR’s official X post. One fan commented, “Kind of a letdown on cover tbh. Rather 1 driver than one of each manufacturer.” Another wrote, “Hopefully the cover is the biggest letdown of this game.”

A third added, “This feels like a normal social media graphic but im still buying it anyway,” while another bluntly said, “Having a dude’s face on the cover doesn’t make me want to buy a racing game, put the cars on there.”

Sim racing has long been a proving ground, with legends like Dale Earnhardt Jr. and rising stars using iRacing to sharpen their craft. William Byron famously jump-started his career through the platform, as did ThorSport Racing’s Ty Majeski. Today, iRacing is a staple in preparation across all NASCAR divisions, with drivers logging hours each week to study tracks before racing them in real life.

For fans, the biggest hook may be the all-new career mode. Players can create their own driver and vehicles, manage contracts, finances, facilities, and staff, while making strategic calls on and off the track, decisions that could ultimately shape their path to a NASCAR Cup Series championship.

