NASCAR Homestead-Miami Prize Money: How Much Will the Drivers Make During the Straight Talk Wireless 400 This Sunday?

NASCAR is set to return this Sunday to its former championship-finale venue, Homestead-Miami Speedway. Historically, the track has consistently delivered some of NASCAR’s most electrifying races. Last year’s event at Homestead was recognized among the best races of the entire season.

The track’s unusual banking — a design steepening progressively toward the outer wall — typically prompts drivers to strategically position themselves closer to the barrier, thereby maximizing vehicle speed.

However, beyond merely aiming to excite spectators, drivers, and teams will also focus on securing financial rewards. According to recent details shared by Fox Sports reporter Bob Pockrass, the prize purse allocated for the NASCAR Cup Series event at Miami this year rose $3,057,656 from last year.

As it stands, the winning team and driver from the sport’s top tier will receive $11,055,250 in winnings. Concurrently, the Xfinity Series event will offer $1,651,939, while the Craftsman Truck Series has a purse valued at $782,900. Interestingly, the figures precisely match those previously offered by NASCAR for races held earlier this season at Las Vegas, Phoenix, COTA, and Atlanta.

Homestead weekend purses incl all payouts, all positions, contingency awards, year-end pts fund contribution, etc. … and for Cup, all charter payouts for racing each week and historical performance: Cup: $11,055,250 Xfinity: $1,651,939 Truck: $782,900 — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) March 19, 2025

In fact, except for the season-opening Daytona 500, NASCAR has uniformly allocated similar payouts for all divisions across every event. The uniformity encloses all positional earnings, contingency awards, contributions toward the year-end points fund, and charter payments reflecting weekly racing as well as historical performance.

Compared to the previous year, however, the payouts have increased significantly. Specifically, the NASCAR Cup Series prize purse at Miami has risen by $3,057,656 from last year’s figure of $7,997,594.

Meanwhile, the Xfinity Series witnessed an increment of $155,089 over last year’s amount of $1,496,850, with the Craftsman Truck Series experiencing a relatively modest increase of $13,019 from its former value of $769,881.

Previewing the upcoming race at Homestead-Miami

Over the past few weeks, Toyota driver, Christopher Bell has largely dominated the victory lane and bagged three trophies. Concurrently, William Byron snatched the top position at Daytona in his #24 Chevrolet, while Josh Berry earned his first-ever NASCAR Cup Series victory last weekend at Las Vegas piloting his #21 Ford.

Nonetheless, Tyler Reddick, the defending winner at Homestead, will enter with prospects for earning his first victory of the season, supported by an impressive average finish of 9.0 across five starts, four of which concluded within the top five.

Bell, meanwhile, currently holds the superior average finish record at Homestead, standing at 8.8. In his five previous appearances on the track, Bell has won once, secured one top-5 finish, and another within the top 10. He is positioned favorably to capture a fourth win this season — his highest career tally thus far.

Experienced contenders Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott will also be the drivers to look for at Homestead. Hamlin boasts three previous wins at the venue. He maintains an average finish of 10.5 over 20 starts. Despite not yet achieving victory at the particular track, Elliott has consistently performed well, as indicated by his 9.8 average finish across nine appearances.