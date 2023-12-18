HomeSearch

NASCAR Fans Rally Behind Chase Elliott for 2024 Success After Dismal 2023 Season

Srijan Mandal
|Published December 18, 2023

How Does a NASCAR Driver’s Race week Look Like? Chase Elliott Reveals

Feb 19, 2023; Daytona Beach, Florida, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott during the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The 2023 season for Chase Elliott was abysmal and something to be forgotten. Problems began after an injury rendered him out of the car for several races.

After that when he did eventually return his on-track performances did not showcase any sign of improvement. He even received a penalty after deliberately wrecking Denny Hamlin at Charlotte.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NASCARonNBC/status/1736469666514587976?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The Hendrick Motorsports driver was left without a chance to compete in the playoffs for the first time in the Cup Series career. Despite the problems the odds for his performance next season point to an O/U 2.5. Hence, indicating that if all goes well, he might be able to score more than 2 wins in his 2024 campaign.

Fans believe the upcoming season will be better for Chase Elliott

Meanwhile, the fans of the HMS driver believe that Elliott will be able to win quite a few races next season, some speculating the number to be as high as five. Their confidence mostly remained around the road course events along with the superspeedway races.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/chriswerme15/status/1736568396500930843?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AnnBoles6/status/1736603144564437388?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BadTemper93/status/1736494589484077127?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TheRyanStanko/status/1736471181044134333?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/adrichmond23/status/1736503238307045882?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

In case the predictions come to fruition, it would indeed be a good way to get back to peak form for the 2020 Cup Series championship and the #9 team. But until the season kicks off with the 2024 Daytona 500 everything surrounding Elliott’s success is just pure speculation.

