“I Was Just Like Her”: Rare Moment When Denny Hamlin Opened Up About His Daughters

On the racetrack, Joe Gibbs Racing star Denny Hamlin is one to watch out for. However, at home, Denny Hamlin is just an ordinary father of two girls. In an interview with Fox Sports reporter Lindsay Czarniak back in 2020, Denny Hamlin gave a sneak peek into his life with his daughters.

Back then, Hamlin’s elder daughter Taylor was 7 and the younger, Molly, was 2 and a half. Needless to say, at their age, both the girls were powerhouses of energy. But Taylor especially, was something else.

The 23XI owner said, “Taylor, little bit more of a handful. She’s got so much energy.” However, Denny Hamlin found it hilarious when his siblings told him that Taylor was nothing compared to what Hamlin used to be as a kid.

“I talked to my brothers and sisters,” said Denny Hamlin. “And they are like, Denny, that’s nothing, you were way worse than that. People know me now as a quiet, little more introverted person but they said I was just like her if not worse.”

“It’s been a huge learning experience for me to have to essentially be her teacher,” he added. Denny Hamlin is a single father of two. Most of what he does as a father is perhaps, a trial and error. The good news is that he had figured out the perfect way to start the day for his daughters.

Denny Hamlin’s unique way to start the day

Who doesn’t like music? Denny Hamlin sure does. And he has made it into a routine in the Hamlin household. The first thing that Denny Hamlin does when he wakes up is to turn on music and let his daughters groove.

“I noticed that when we wake up, turn on music; it’s a happier day,” admitted Hamlin. “Everyone’s happier so the first thing we do is we get up and we turn on music. Let them get some energy out, they love singing and dancing.”

Denny Hamlin revealed that there are times when even he joins his daughters for a dance. “Luckily there’s no cameras out there but in the middle of the kitchen, singing and dancing with them,” he laughed.

As a Denny Hamlin fan, one might be curious about what kind of music Denny Hamlin listens to while he is around his daughters. The answer is “Disney radio”. The 7-time Pocono champion, listening to Disney radio; a wonderful spectacle indeed!