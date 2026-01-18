What Happened to Kyle Larson’s 2026 Chili Bowl Bid? Where Did He Finish After Claiming Pole?

Kyle Larson’s busy offseason schedule took him to the Chili Bowl Nationals at the SageNet Center in Oklahoma this week. After a blockbuster start to his bid, it appeared like the three-time champion might add one more feather to his midget racing crown.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver, who had triumphed at the Chili Bowl in 2020, 2021, and 2025, was the favorite after winning the qualifier, the A-Main, and the pole shuffle. However, luck did not favor Larson in the dying moments of Saturday.

Larson had led five laps of the race before Emerson Axsom took over. After 15 laps in the main event, a flip took the defending Golden Driller trophy winner out of contention. There were signs that he might still get to finish the race as his crew worked on his car, but he was eventually towed away.

The early exit was a surprising twist in the story, considering how brightly he had gone through the week. The Cup Series champion spoke to Matt Weaver after the race, elaborating on the accident.

Weaver first asked Larson whether he was equipped with a race-winning car. “I mean, with where the track conditions were at that point, I felt really good. I am sure everybody didn’t feel very good there at the end as it got curbed up. So, I don’t know how I would have been,” he replied.

Rather than exiting, Larson would have loved to remain in the race toward the end and have some control over how it ended. Axsom ended up winning the event. Larson revealed that he didn’t know much about the Axson except that he was really good when racing at the SageNet Center and was always a driver to watch out for.

Axsom is just 21 years old now, and Larson believes he holds huge talent and potential. The Cup champion is keen to see his career progress.

Last year was big for Larson. Along with winning the Chili Bowl and the Cup Series championship, he secured a big win in the High Limit Racing Series as well.

But his 2026 has begun with a setback. Hopefully, Larson will be back with a positive mindset by the time the Clash comes around at the Bowman Gray Stadium.